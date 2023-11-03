Bonfire Night to be a washout for many, as strong winds and heavy rain continue after Storm Ciaran passes

3 November 2023, 23:20

Bonfire Night will be a washout for many
Bonfire Night will be a washout for many. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Bonfire Night is set to be wet and windy disappointment for many this year, as Storm Ciaran continues to rage over much of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The worst of the storm is over for Brits, with the centre now over the North Sea, after causing chaos on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the wet and windy conditions are set to continue this weekend, with many Bonfire Night events cancelled or postponed because of the forecast, while there is still travel disruption for many.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather notice for heavy rain across the south and south west of England lasting from 5am on Saturday to 11.59pm.

Forecasters said that there would be heavy and blustery showers throughout the day, as well as some thunderstorms. Up to 30-40mm of rainfall is possible in coastal areas of the south-east.

Read more: 'Do not travel until Sunday': Travel chaos expected to last all weekend as Storm Ciaran roars in with 104mph winds

Read more: 'Danger to life' warnings issued by Met Office as Storm Ciaran to bring flooding and 90mph winds

Flooding in East Sussex
Flooding in East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

Homes and businesses could flood and large waves could lead to dangerous conditions along the English Channel coast.

A spokesman said: "In the early hours of Saturday morning another weather front will begin to encroach from the south west.

"By noon on Saturday this belt of rain is expected to have moved across much of England and Wales, but conditions will turn more showery behind the front.

"A yellow warning for rain is in place for much of southern England, to cover the initial rain and the subsequent showers, which will be heavy and thundery in places.

"The ground is saturated in many areas, so some disruption is possible, especially to travel."

Fordingbridge, Hampshire
Fordingbridge, Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: "After the events of this week, the forecast is moving into a period of fairly typical autumnal weather, with breezy conditions and spells of rain and showers, interspersed with some clearer and brighter periods.

"We still have warnings in the forecast, partly because the ground is already so wet but overall conditions are expected to be less impactful than we've seen over the last few days.

"Aside from scattered showers in the north and west of the UK, Bonfire Night (Sunday) will be largely dry and settled, although temperatures will be dipping compared with values last week."

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the south coast and the Channel Islands this week with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday, leaving nearly 150,000 homes without power.

Many train services and flights were cancelled and delayed, and some roads were also flooded.

Storm Ciaran also affected several countries on the continent, including France and the Netherlands.

Covent Garden, London
Covent Garden, London. Picture: Alamy

Bonfire Night firework displays that have been cancelled or postponed:

Beamish Hall in County Durham

Spennymoor Town Council in County Durham

Segedunum fireworks in Tyneside (postponed to later in the evening of Friday 3 November)

Heveningham Hall in Suffolk

Undley Farm in Suffolk

Saltwell Park in Tyne and Wear

Lindsey Rose in Suffolk

Caistor Bonfire and Fireworks in Lincolnshire

Thetford Fireworks Spectacular in Norfolk (postponed to 12 November)

Wroxham Barns' Low-Bang Fireworks Display in Norfolk (cancelled on Thursday, Friday still going ahead)

Hook and Hatchet Inn in Kent

Weston Grand Pier in Somerset

Sprites Primary Academy in Suffolk

The Ross-on-Wye Lions Club in Hertfordshire

Feckenham firework display in Worcestershire

Dullingham in Suffolk

Port Eliot House in St Germans, Cornwall (postponed until next weekend)

Meifod in Powys

Welshpool in Powys

Colwyn Bay in Denbighshire

Orley Farm School in Harrow, London

Harborough showground fireworks in Leicestershire (postponed to 9 November)

