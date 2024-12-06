Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

By Jacob Paul

Police in Manchester and Kent are investigating allegations that current and former top bosses at the online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo have been the subjected to surveillance and stalking.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Greater Manchester Police said it has not yet made any arrests but is looking into claims that the victims have suffered "serious distress".

They include Boohoo's co-founder and executive chair Mahmud Kamani, chief executive Dan Finley and its former boss John Lyttle.

The men have allegedly been routinely followed over the last few months by people on public transport and in other public spaces across Kent, London and Manchester.

The identities of the perpetrators is currently unknown.

A Boohoo spokesperson said: "It would be inappropriate to comment whilst a police investigation is ongoing."

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday it had received a complaint from Boohoo that surveillance equipment was found outside the head office of the retailer’s Manchester site on November 13.

"We can confirm that Boohoo Group has made us aware of concerns regarding the discovery of surveillance equipment outside its head office," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Kent Police said on Wednesday that it has been investigating reported stalking offences at locations in the Sevenoaks area.

Inquiries were reportedly ongoing and no arrests have been made, Kent Police have said.

It comes after Frasers Group, Boohoo's largest shareholder, hit out at the company's management, recent results and business review after a “disappointing” half-year trading update.

Frasers wrote an open letter to other shareholders saying it wants to install Mike Ashley, the firm’s largest shareholder, on Boohoo's board.

This also comes after Boohoo announced the shock departure of Lyttle as well as a £222 million debt refinancing.