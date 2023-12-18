Boots to close more stores in 2024 before 300 locations close for good - is your local pharmacy on the list?

Since 2019, the retail giant has closed over 200 stores, which is around eight per cent of its high street locations. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Boots will shut 16 more of their pharmacies in the new year as part of the wider plan to reduce its shops from around 2,200 to 1,900.

These closures are part of wider plans to 'evolve' the Boots brand and to "optimise their locations" by reducing stores from 2,200 to 1,900.

This was announced in June 2023 but it did not reveal exactly which of its stores would shut.

So far, 20 of its stores have closed and it has been revealed that 16 more will shut in the new year.

Boots has said shoppers should have an alternative pharmacy less than three miles away from their homes.

The full list of Boots stores set to shut in 2024 and the dates:

Cliftonville, Kent - January 20

Pemberton, Wigan - January 26

Hough Lane, Layland, Lancashire - to close in January

Front Street, Prudhoe - no date

Rhos on Sea - March 2024

Colwyn Bay - April 2024

Caerleon Road, Newport - to close in early 2024

Chepstow Road, Newport - to close in early 2024

Carlyon Road, St Austell, Cornwall - to close in early 2024

St Blazey, Cornwall - to close in early 2024

Lurgan - no date

Chard Road, Plymouth - no date

Mannamead Road, Plymouth - no date

Claremont Street, Plymouth - no date

Portland Walk, Barrow - no date

Gestridge Road, Teignbridge - no date

The pharmacy and beauty products chain announces it will close 300 shops. Picture: Alamy

The full list of stores that have already closed in 2023:

Salford Shopping Centre, Greater Manchester - February 2023

Church Street, Malvern - March 2023

The Port Arcades Shopping Centre, Ellesmere - March 2023

King William Street, London - June 2023

Heathside Road, Woking - July 2023

UEA campus - July 2023

Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff - August 2023

Holywell, Flintshire (Wales) - August 2023

Windhill Road, Wakefield - October 2023

Upper Warrengate, Wakefield - October 2023

Glastonbury - October 2023

Uppingham Road, Leicester - October 2023

Guildford Road, Woking - October 2023

Kings Square, York - October 2023

Warminster - October 2023

Gorleston, Great Yarmouth - November 2023

High Row, Darlington - November 2023

Mudge Way, Plymouth - November 2023

Mount Pleasant, Exeter - November 2023

Kirkby Ashfield - November 2023

A Boots spokesperson said: "Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment."

High Street Chemist and Beauty stores, Boots, have announced that they are to reduce the total number of their shops in the UK from 2,200 to 1,900 by the end of 2023. Picture: Alamy

However, Community Pharmacy England has concerns about the increase in pharmacy closures across the country.

Chief executive, Janet Morrison, said: "This is a trend that we have seen over the last seven years. Over 1,000 [pharmacies] have closed and that process seems to be accelerating.

"That is really a result of a crushing funding environment for the sector, seeing a 30% cut in real terms from their NHS funding, and they can't really sustain their businesses."

Since 2019, the retail giant has closed over 200 stores, which is around eight per cent of its high street locations.

This news comes as many other high street retailers have also closed shops and branches, such as Wilko, Next, and NatWest, due to the popularity of online shopping.

In addition to the rise of online retail, high inflation, the cost of living crisis, and increasing energy and wage costs have changed British consumer habits, resulting in fewer people visiting in-store locations.

Even worldwide issues have impacted the high street, such as the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine.