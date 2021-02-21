'Rule of six' expected to return as part of Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' out of lockdown

21 February 2021, 22:30 | Updated: 21 February 2021, 22:43

Boris Johnson is set to announce his "roadmap" out of lockdown on Monday
Boris Johnson is set to announce his "roadmap" out of lockdown on Monday. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The "rule of six" will return from 29 March, Boris Johnson is expected to announce, as he unveils his highly-anticipated "roadmap" out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister will be announcing his latest plans to the House of Commons on Monday, detailing his "cautious" approach for easing coronavirus restrictions across England.

Pupils returning to school is understood to be top of the agenda for the PM, and all schools are expected to be allowed to open from 8 March.

Plans are also expected to allow care home residents to hold hands with a regular indoor visitor from the same date.

Families and loved ones across the country have been kept apart for almost seven weeks after the PM was forced to bring in a third national lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19 - which has so far killed over 120,000 people across the UK.

People have only been able to see one other person outside their household for exercise, but Mr Johnson is expected that from 8 March people will also be able to sit in an outdoor public space on a one-plus-one basis to socialise.

The next date purported to be one to mark in the calendar is 29 March - when the PM is anticipated to bring in the return of the rule-of-six outdoors - allowing groups up to six people from two different households to meet outdoors.

Read more: Care Association chief - Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Read more: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Outdoor sports facilities will also be able to reopen, it is understood, along with organised adult and children’s sport.

Easing the measures will be conditional based on four tests, with the Government set to examine the data at each stage before unlocking further.

Ministers will assess the success of the vaccine rollout, evidence of vaccine efficacy, new variants and infection rates before proceeding to the next step.

Mr Johnson has opted to ditch the regional approach he favoured in towards the end of last year.

Instead restrictions will be eased step-by-step across the whole of England at the same time, Downing Street said, due to the current uniform spread of the virus.

Mr Johnson said: "Today I'll be setting out a road map to bring us out of lockdown cautiously.

Read more: All UK adults to be offered Covid vaccine by July 31, Boris Johnson pledges

"Our priority has always been getting children back into school which we know is crucial for their education as well as their mental and physical wellbeing, and we will also be prioritising ways for people to reunite with loved ones safely.

"Our decisions will be made on the latest data at every step, and we will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe.

"We have therefore set four key tests which must be met before we can move through each step of the plan."

Schools will be opening from 8 March, it is understood
Schools will be opening from 8 March, it is understood. Picture: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that there will be "weeks between the steps" so ministers can "watch carefully" the impact of each relaxation of the restrictions.

Number 10 said the blueprint would seek to balance the health needs with the social and economic impacts of lockdown.

For example, outdoor activities are set to be opened earlier than indoor ones, due to the reduced risk of spreading coronavirus outside.

MPs will be given the chance to vote on the regulations enabling the road map in the coming weeks, Number 10 said.

Mr Johnson will chair a virtual meeting of the Cabinet on Monday morning to discuss the plan, and then unveil the details to Parliament in the afternoon.

He is expected to host a Downing Street press conference later on Monday evening alongside key advisers.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain Protest

Protests over rapper’s arrest turn violent again in Barcelona
Austria Iran Nuclear

Iran to offer UN inspectors ‘less access’ to nuclear programme
This was the moment one of the boys was rescued from the car, which two 15-year-old boys are accused of stealing

Teenagers charged with kidnapping 'after stealing car with boys aged 2 and 4 inside'
A teenage boy is believed to have had a car driven at him before being stabbed to death

Boy, 16, 'had car driven at him before being stabbed to death'
Dr Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the Covid wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia

Fiddler on the wards: Violin-playing doctor cheers Covid patients in Tunisia
Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha

Libyan minister survives attack on motorcade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London