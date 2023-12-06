Boris Johnson arrives at Covid inquiry where he will apologise for government mistakes but insist he got big calls right

6 December 2023, 08:21 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 08:54

Boris Johnson met by protesters and families of the bereaved as he arrives to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry
Boris Johnson met by protesters and families of the bereaved as he arrives to give evidence at the Covid Inquiry. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Boris Johnson will appear before the Covid inquiry for the first time today where he will be grilled about the government's response to the pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a much-anticipated evidence session, the former prime minister arrived three hours early ahead of facing questions about the timing of Britain's first lockdown and respond to criticisms from some of his closest aides about his leadership style.

Last week allies of Mr Johnson said that he would issue and “unreserved apology” and admit his government was “initially far too complacent” about the threats posed by the virus.

He is expected to talk with pride about the vaccine programme and argue the UK emerged from the final lockdown earlier than other comparable economies.

Mr Johnson is also expected to insist that all three lockdowns came at the right time and that his government saved hundreds and thousands of lives.

Among the most grave suggestions facing Mr Johnson, in office between 2019 and 2022, is that he ordered the first UK lockdown on March 23 2020 too late.

Last week, former health secretary Matt Hancock said imposing a lockdown three weeks earlier “would have saved many, many lives”.

Last month, the inquiry heard that senior advisers to Johnson had recommended the move on March 14.

Live: Boris Johnson faces questions at the Covid inquiry

Mr Johnson’s allies said he was likely to highlight remarks from UK scientists as late as mid-March urging a herd immunity strategy or warning of the risk of lockdown fatigue, with people growing weary of and disobeying rules if applied too soon.

Boris Johnson arrives at Covid-19 Inquiry

He is expected to stress that deciding on the second and third lockdowns, which came into force in England in November 2020 and January 2021, involved trade-offs between public health and economic considerations.

Mr Johnson is also likely to be asked about a claim, confirmed by insiders familiar with events, that he called on the security services in March 2021 to explore “military options” to obtain 5mn doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from a Dutch factory after the EU threatened to impose an export ban.

Boris Johnson arriving at the Covid inquiry
Boris Johnson arriving at the Covid inquiry. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Live: Boris Johnson faces questions at the Covid inquiry

Read More: Boris Johnson 'to apologise at Covid Inquiry and admit mistakes' in next week's showdown

Read More: Boris Johnson to tell Covid Inquiry he 'delayed first lockdown based on Chris Whitty's advice'

It is understood Mr Johnson will claim he delayed implementing the first lockdown based on Sir Chris Whitty's advice.

He is expected to tell the hearing that given the "massive disbenefits" of lockdown, it was "obviously right" to ensure it was not implemented too soon.

He is anticipated to say Sir Chris told him that getting the timing of lockdown correct was "essential" as having one too early may have led to restrictions being in place for longer than the public could deal with.

The former prime minister is expected to describe how the meeting made him realise the limits of following the science, as tackling Covid involved "complex moral and political dilemmas" only an elected politician could deal with.

On February 28, 2020, Sir Chris is said to have warned Mr Johnson about the risks of Covid during a meeting in the Cabinet Room.

This is said to have raised the prospects of a lockdown for the first time.

Protester at the Covid inquiry
Protester at the Covid inquiry. Picture: Alamy

Read more: UK government was 'too late' to act in first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chris Whitty admits

Read more: 'Old fashioned' ways are best to stay young: Chris Whitty reveals best ways to live longer

During an emergency Cobra committee meeting on March 9, Sir Chris argued that the timing of the measures was "crucial".

He also told ministers that "public compliance or despondence" depended on the timing of the measures.

Sir Chris reportedly described the impact on school children, the economy and people's mental health and life chances.

The former prime minister is also expected to say that the advice from his adviser "made sense" and "was probably correct."
The former prime minister is also expected to say that the advice from his adviser "made sense" and "was probably correct.". Picture: Alamy

At a press conference later that same day, Sir Chris also purportedly said: "Once we have started these things, we will have to continue them through the peak and that is for a period of time and there is a risk that if we go too early, people will understandably get fatigued and it will be difficult to sustain.”

He also allegedly advised against banning mass gatherings while advising introducing quarantine for travellers from China.

The former prime minister is also expected to say that the advice from his adviser "made sense" and "was probably correct."

Mr Johnson is expected to add: "Given all the other massive disbenefits of lockdown, it was obviously right to time the measures so as to deliver the maximum impact."

Rachel Johnson and Ross Clark criticise the COVID Inquiry

Sir Chris, Sir Partick Vallance, who was the former chief scientific adviser, and Mark Sedwill, the former cabinet secretary, have all admitted that the government should have implemented a lockdown earlier.

Former health secretary, Matt Hancock, has openly admitted that the lockdown should have been announced three weeks earlier.

Sir Chris previously told the inquiry that he wanted to minimise the loneliness and missed schooling lockdown brought.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Susan Hall has doubled down on claims she was pickpocketed on the Tube

'Can you be trusted with London?' Susan Hall refuses to apologise as she stands by Tube 'pickpocketing' claims

Emergency services at Sutton station last night

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in south London high street

The Pope

Pope says he’s ‘much better’ after bout of bronchitis

People wait to be treated

Gaza civilians have few places to seek safety as fighting halts aid delivery

Live
Boris Johnson has arrived to give evidence.

Live: Boris Johnson faces questions at the Covid inquiry

Police at the scene of the shooting in Vine Close, Hackney today and (R) forensics officers at the scene last night

Girl ‘screamed her mum was shot in the head’: Horror of neighbours as mother-of-two, 42, shot dead in Hackney

Andreea Pintilli, 29, has been identified as the woman stabbed in Aberfan

Pictured: Heavily pregnant mother, 29, stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack in Aberfan as man, 28 arrested after manhunt

Bus wreckage

At least 16 people killed as bus crashed into ravine

Rolex Rippers are using more violence with stolen watches safer and more lucrative to sell than drugs

Rolex Rippers are using more violence with stolen watches safer and more lucrative to sell than drugs

Tower Gardens in Skegness, Lincolnshire, where the alleged rape took place

Woman 'raped' in park by man who told her he was an 'illegal' and giving her 'vial' of liquid, court told

Biden

Joe Biden says he is only running for re-election to stop Donald Trump return

APTOPIX Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Rescuers find body of final missing climber after volcanic eruption

COP28 Climate Hot November

November breaks heat record for sixth straight month

Horizon Air Cockpit Emergency

Attempted murder charges dropped against pilot who tried to cut engines

Biden

President Biden calls on world to condemn sex attacks by Hamas

A new study has revealed the impact of 'shrinkflation'.

Festive faves hit by ‘shrinkflation’ as shoppers show how Christmas treats have declined in size over the years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is hoping to appease the 'vast majority' of Tory MPs with the new legislation.

Sunak to ‘cut through middle’ on Rwanda plan in bid to appease ‘majority’ of Tory MPs as ministers threaten to quit
Mr Johnson is expected to apologise to the Covid Inquiry and acknowledge the government did not get everything right during the pandemic.

Boris Johnson to tell Covid Inquiry he 'delayed first lockdown based on Chris Whitty's advice'
Police have linked an assault that took place hours before Anthony's murder to the investigation.

Cold case detectives link baseball bat assault to unsolved 1984 murder as they appeal for witnesses
A woman has died and two have been injured.

Woman, 42, dies after east London shooting as murder investigation launched

His wife Elizabeth Hines announced his death on Tuesday evening.

'He'll be remembered with great fondness': Paul McCartney leads tributes to Wings guitarist Denny Laine
The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
US Russia Detainees

Russia rejects offer over jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich

Israel Palestinians Hamas IS

Netanyahu says Israel must retain control of security in Gaza after the war

House Explosion Virginia

Man believed to have fired shots before Virginia house exploded is dead: police

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted
Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit