Boris Johnson ‘bamboozled’ by science and ‘looked broken’ as he questioned Covid response, says Sir Patrick Vallance

20 November 2023, 13:30

Sir Patrick Vallance said Boris Johnson appeared 'bamboozled' by some of the science during the pandemic
Sir Patrick Vallance said Boris Johnson appeared 'bamboozled' by some of the science during the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson was 'bamboozled' by Covid science and at times 'looked broken' when dealing with the response to the pandemic, the inquiry heard today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser during the pandemic, has been giving evidence to the UK-Covid 19 Inquiry.

The inquiry heard excerpt’s from Sir Patrick’s diary, including one occasion during a meeting about schools where the then PM was “clearly bamboozled” but scientific evidence.

The entry from May 2020 reads: "Late afternoon meeting with PM on schools. My God this is complicated and models will not provide the answer. PM is clearly bamboozled".

In a further extract, in September 2020, Sir Patrick describes Mr Johnson’s behaviour after he returned from a Battle of Britain memorial service.

Vallance's diary reads: "[PM] starts challenging numbers and questioning whether they really translate into deaths."

Mr Johnson "looked broken - head in hands a lot", and quotes the PM saying "We are too shit to get our act together".

Diary entries written during the pandemic were a way to ‘maintain inner calm’ and ‘decompress at the end of the day’, Sir Patrick Vallance told the inquiry.

In his opening witness statement on Monday, Sir Patrick told the inquiry that his diary entries were a way to “maintain some form of inner calm, protect my mental health and keep my family out of the pressures I faced”.

Sir Patrick has prepared a 200-page witness statement for Monday’s hearing.

Questioned by Andrew O’Connor KC, the former scientific adviser said he had “no intention” of ever publishing the entries.

“These were a way of decompressing at the end of the day,” he told the inquiry. “Often quite late in the evening”.

The notes were provided to the inquiry after a disclosure request - Sir Patrick provided the entries in full despite them containing “sensitive, personal” information.

“Some of it I look back and think 'well that seems like a sensible series of reflections over that period,” he continued. But some, however, he said contradict each other.

“Others I look back and I can see I might have written something one day and then two days later written something that said, 'actually I don't agree with myself on that', which may have been how somebody had behaved or somebody made an observation.

Read more: Lockdown rules were confusing and £10,000 fines disproportionate, Priti Patel tells Covid Inquiry

Read more: Boris Johnson was told to sack Matt Hancock to 'save lives and protect the NHS', Covid Inquiry hears

Sir Patrick Vallance's pandemic diary entries will be read out at the inquiry on Monday.
Sir Patrick Vallance's pandemic diary entries will be read out at the inquiry on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"So they were very much instant thoughts."

Some 25 extracts have been read out to the inquiry so far.

Among them, Sir Patrick accuses officials of “cherry picking’ scientific advice and ministers of using scientists as “human shields”.

He also criticises Boris Johnson’s decision-making, branding him “all over the place” and criticising his “ridiculous flip-flopping”.

"The right wing press are culpable and we have a weak, indecisive PM," he wrote in October 2020.

Mr O’Connor asked Sir Patrick if he thinks his former role should be held by someone with a medical background, given the inevitability of another pandemic.

Sir Patrick said the role is not “set up primarily for pandemic preparedness, it is set up to provide science advise across Government”.

“The great crisis that all Governments face for the next many decades is the climate challenge, so it would be equally well-argued that you could have somebody who has that expertise,” he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Four men found guilty of murdering Ashley Dale after she was shot dead with a Skorpion sub-machine gun in Liverpool

A Ukrainian sniper has claimed the world record for the longest sniper kill after reportedly gunning down a Russian soldier over two miles away (inset left)

Ukrainian sniper claims new world record for executing the longest combat kill in history

President of the court judge Brigida Cavasino, center, flanked by judges Claudia Caputo, left, and Germana Radice reads the verdicts of a maxi-trial of hundreds of people accused of membership in Italy's 'Ndrangheta

200 mafia members jailed for over 2,000 years in Italy after 'bunker court' built amid death threats and murder plots

Jamala

Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

Spanish leader

Women make up more than half of ministers in new Spanish cabinet

A woman is fighting for her life and a man has been injured after a dog attack in south London

Woman fights for life after being attacked by dog in south London

Migrants have been crossing the Finnish border from Russia on bikes and scooters

Russia 'sends migrants over border with EU to Finland on scooters and bikes' to destabilise Europe

Thanksgiving turkeys

Turkeys set for presidential pardon as part of US Thanksgiving tradition

The Pogues' Shane MacGowan received a hospital visit from Imelda May

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan 'so happy' after hospital visit from singer Imelda May

Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary meets Zelensky to show ongoing support for Ukraine

The Location, Location, Location star's parents would have been submerged underwater for almost 20 minutes.

Phil Spencer’s parents were ‘trapped underwater for 20 minutes’ after car accident as cause of death revealed

File photo of an XL Bully

Shocking footage shows XL Bully mauling boy in Blackburn as man arrested after victim's family threatened after attack

Pakistan Afghanistan Migration

More than 400,000 Afghan migrants return home from Pakistan after crackdown

Apache helicopter fires a missile

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Sir Patrick Vallance appeared before the Covid inquiry today

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals his family was threatened during Covid pandemic

Sir Patrick Vallance has said a journal he kept during the pandemic was a way to 'decompress'.

Sir Patrick Vallance reveals ‘brain dump’ private diaries as he appears before UK Covid-19 inquiry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fire in parliament

Albanian opposition disrupts parliament vote on budget

The PM delivered an optimistic speech about the UK economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM teases 'careful' tax cuts ahead of this week's Autumn Statement but says there are no 'fairytale' answers on economy
Australian and Chinese leaders

China criticised after warship’s use of sonar injured Australian navy diver

Shakira arriving at court

Popstar Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments
Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona

Shakira agrees last-minute deal to avoid £12.5m tax fraud trial by paying £6.5m fine

Tearful Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as she returned to the stage following the death of a fan

Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat
Galaxy Leader

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

The PM will deliver an optimistic speech about the economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM to deliver upbeat speech on UK economy ahead of Autumn Statement as Hunt 'to seek more money from savers'
The UK could be hit by snow in just days.

Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’
Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit