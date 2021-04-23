Boris Johnson paid for refurbishment of Downing Street flat himself, says government

23 April 2021, 21:37 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 21:40

The lavish overhaul of the flat - overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - has reportedly cost up to £200,000
The lavish overhaul of the flat - overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - has reportedly cost up to £200,000. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson personally paid for the refurbishment of his flat above No 11 Downing Street, the Government has said.

Cabinet Office minister Lord True said aside from standard work on "painting, sanding and floorboards", "any costs of wider refurbishment in this year have been met by the Prime Minister personally".

The details - revealed in a House of Lords written answer - follow intense speculation as to how the revamp of the flat has been paid for.

Normally, prime ministers receive an annual allowance of up to £30,000 to contribute to the costs of maintaining and furnishing the residency.

However, there have been reports that the lavish overhaul of the flat - overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - has run to £200,000.

In his answer, Lord True said the Government had been "considering the merits" of whether in future works on the Downing Street estate could be funded by a trust.

He said this could mirror the longstanding arrangements in place for the Prime Minister's official country residence at Chequers, which is held in a private trust, or Dorneywood, which is a charitable trust, reducing the need for public subsidy.

"Such matters are legally complex and policy development is ongoing," he said.

It came as Dominic Cummings said he told the Prime Minister plans to have donors "secretly pay" to revamp his official Downing Street flat were "unethical, foolish" and "possibly illegal".

Mr Johnson stopped speaking to his top adviser about the issue last year, the ex-Number 10 aide said.

Mr Cummings said he had refused to help organise payments from donors and said the plan would have "almost certainly" broken the rules on "proper disclosure of political donations".

The aide, who left Downing Street towards the end of last year, said he was responding to accusations made by Mr Johnson's current director of communications "regarding me and leaks concerning the PM's renovation of his flat".

In a post on his blog, Mr Cummings wrote: "The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended.

"I refused to help him organise these payments. My knowledge about them is therefore limited.

"I would be happy to tell the Cabinet Secretary or Electoral Commission what I know concerning this matter."

