Bosses who hire illegal migrants to be fined £60,000 per person, with landlords risking payments of £20,000

7 August 2023, 05:31

Landlords and employers are to get tougher fines for dealing with illegal migrants
Landlords and employers are to get tougher fines for dealing with illegal migrants

By Kit Heren

Employers who hire people who have come to the UK without proper authorisation are to be hit with much higher fines than before, as ministers try to crack down further on small boat crossings.

"Unscrupulous" landlords who rent rooms to migrants who are in the UK illegally will also see fines increase sharply, the government said.

Fines for employers will go up to a maximum of £45,000 per worker for a first offence and £60,000 for repeat offenders - tripling the current punishment, which was set in 2014.

Landlords face fines going from £1,000 per tenant to £10,000, with repeat breaches going from £3,000 to £20,000. Penalties relating to lodgers will also increase.

The new rules will be in place from early next year, with the law changing next year.

The move is part of a wider effort to deter people from crossing the Channel illegally to reach Britain
The move is part of a wider effort to deter people from crossing the Channel illegally to reach Britain

Ministers said that he bigger fines reflected the fact that "illegal working and renting are significant pull factors for migrants crossing the Channel".

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said: "Making it harder for illegal migrants to work and operate in the UK is vital to deterring dangerous, unnecessary small boat crossings.

"Unscrupulous landlords and employers who allow illegal working and renting enable the business model of the evil people smugglers to continue.

"There is no excuse for not conducting the appropriate checks and those in breach will now face significantly tougher penalties."

Robert Jenrick
Robert Jenrick

Opposition parties said the government wasn't doing enough to deal with the problem of small boat crossings.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said that penalties issued to firms employing workers illegally had fallen under the Tories by two-thirds since 2016 while arrests have dropped too.

"Strengthening penalties must be combined with stronger enforcement action if the Government is serious about tackling the problems," the Labour MP said.

Read more: Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' 'Rwanda alternative

Read more: Labour would have ‘no choice’ but to house migrants on barges and ex-military bases if voted into government

'You keep saying you'll stop the boats - but the boats are still coming?' Shelagh Fogarty dismisses the government's Rwanda Policy

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael added: "Every day the country is subjected to another pointless announcement on the asylum system which will make no meaningful difference.

"A bolder fix is required by ministers, yet they are too arrogant to admit it."

It comes as ministers are said to be drawing up new proposals to send illegal migrants some 4,000 miles to Ascension Island in the Atlantic Ocean as an alternative to the Rwanda scheme.

Meanwhile the first group of 50 asylum seekers could be housed on the Bibby Stockholm barge as soon as Monday.

Andrew Malkinson

Man wrongly jailed for rape for 17 years is 'maybe too damaged' for another relationship

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition
Part of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, the 34 square mile territory will act as a 'Plan B' for the government

Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' 'Rwanda alternative

Elon Musk's twitter profile shown on a phone with the old Twitter bird in the background

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

California Bear Break Ins

US authorities capture suspects in string of burglaries – a bear and her cubs

Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town

Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town

Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Pope discusses his health, his ditched peace prayer and LGBT+ Catholics

Donald Trump has demanded the Washington DC federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside

Trump demands judge overseeing election fraud case step aside claiming 'there is no way I can get a fair trial'

Senegal Opposition Leader

Senegal’s opposition leader hospitalised a week into prison hunger strike

Derailed train with rescue workers around

At least 30 killed and 90 injured after train derails in Pakistan

Greta Gerwig at Barbie Premiere

Barbie joins one-billion-dollar club in record-breaking run for Greta Gerwig

Ukraine hits two key bridges into Russian-occupied Crimea after Zelensky claims Moscow targeted blood transfusion centre

Ukraine hits two key bridges into Crimea as Zelenskyy claims Moscow targeted blood transfusion centre

Italy2

Two dead and more than 30 missing after migrant boats capsize south of Italian island

Mike Pence with Donald Trump in the background

Trump lawyer claims former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn election

Dozens of triathletes fall ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after swimming in polluted sea off Sunderland coast

57 world championship triathletes fall ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after swimming in polluted sea off Sunderland

Israeli police inspect the site of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv

Israeli troops kill three suspected Palestinian militants

Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Do not be afraid to fail, Pope tells 1.5 million at Lisbon Mass

Greta Gerwig at Barbie Premiere

Barbie joins one-billion-dollar club in record-breaking run for Greta Gerwig

Baby boy airlifted to hospital after falling from second storey window in Burnley

Baby boy airlifted to hospital after falling from second storey window

The Labour Party would have 'no choice' but to house migrants on barges and ex-military bases temporarily.

Labour would have ‘no choice’ but to house migrants on barges and ex-military bases if voted into government
President Volodymyr Zelensky

Six killed after Russia mounts huge missile and drone attack against Ukraine

Police are appealing for information on the incident.

Man arrested after boy, 12, killed by car in hit-and-run on M62 in West Yorkshire

The pub burnt down on Saturday evening.

‘Britain’s wonkiest pub’ destroyed in mystery blaze just weeks after cherished 18th-century building sold off
Penalty charge notices issued from CCTV has been ruled 'illegal'.

Drivers may be entitled to millions in refunds from parking fines after using CCTV evidence for tickets ruled ‘illegal’
The train was derailed near the town of Nawabshah.

Death toll rises as 30 killed and 90 injured following train derailment in Pakistan

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to 'far worse crimes.'

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don't have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an 'acceptance' that 'millions of people do drugs.'

'The war on drugs has failed': Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be 'radical' drug reform

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

