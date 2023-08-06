Labour would have ‘no choice’ but to house migrants on barges and ex-military bases if voted into government

The Labour Party would have 'no choice' but to house migrants on barges and ex-military bases temporarily. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Labour has said it would have “no choice” but to continue using barges and ex-military bases to house asylum seekers if voted in during the next election.

Shadow immigration minister, Stephen Kinnock, admitted the Labour Party would have to temporarily home migrants on barges - including the Bibby Stockholm, should they form the next government.

The minister, however, said the prospect made him “deeply unhappy”.

“The reality is, on day one we will have to deal with the we have and the shambolic mess they have left us. We’ll be left with no choice but to deal with the mess we inherit," he said.

While the shadow minister refused to give a timeline of when the party would stop using the divisive accommodation, if voted in, he said he was confident that a Labour government could resolve the backlog of 172,000 processing claims within six months of being in power.

The Bibby Stockholm is reportedly set to welcome migrants in the 'coming days'. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It comes after reports the UK’s first migrant barge the Bibby Stockholm is expected to see asylum seekers arrive “in the coming days”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said about 50 men will board the barge, based in Portland, Dorset.

More than 500 migrants are expected to be housed on the Bibby Stockholm, more than double its 222-person capacity. There will also be 40 additional staff members on board.

Earlier this week the controversial migrant barge was set to welcome its first asylum seekers, but the plans were delayed after the local fire services said they had not yet given their stamp of approval.

Safety concerns for the barge means it has to undergo a series of safety checks before allowing the first group of migrants on board.

Safety concerns for the barge means it has to undergo a series of safety checks before allowing the first group of migrants on board. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Addressing the safety issues, Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “I can absolutely assure you that this is a safe facility.”

Downing Street has defended the controversial use of barges and ex-military bases to house migrants, insisting it is a cheaper alternative to accommodating them in hotels - which it estimates to cost £6m a day.

Previously shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, suggested she would not be able to instantly shut down such sites if Labour formed the next government but also did not offer an explicit alternative.