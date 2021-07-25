Boy, 11, found dead after river searched in South Lanarkshire park

25 July 2021, 11:16 | Updated: 25 July 2021, 11:33

The boy got into trouble in a river next to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park
The boy got into trouble in a river next to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

An 11-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a river next to a park in South Lanarkshire.

The child was pulled from the water at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse, south-east of Glasgow, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 4:30pm and recovered the boy from the river.

However, Police Scotland said the male youth was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman added that although the victim has not yet been formally identified, the family of an 11-year-old boy has been made aware of the death.

It comes less than 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy died in the water at Loch Lomond on Friday.

Read more: Body of man found in Lake District after underwater search

Read more: Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing 12-year-old girl

On the latest incident, a Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police were called around 4:30pm on Saturday 24 July following the report of a concern for a person in the water at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse.

"Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Formal identification has still to take place but the family of an 11-year-old boy have been made aware."

The spokesman added that a report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

With the recent spell of hot weather, Brits have been urged to take extra care swimming in open water after dozens of drowning deaths across the UK.

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) described the fatalities as "devastating" and encouraged people to choose supervised swimming spots to cool off.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man, woman and child have died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond

Man, woman and boy, 9, die in water at Loch Lomond

Emmanual Macron

Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

Angela Merkel

Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, says official

Sajid Javid has apologised for saying people should no longer "cower" from Covid-19

Sajid Javid apologises for saying people should no longer 'cower' from Covid
Croatia bus crash

10 killed, 45 injured as bus crashes off road in Croatia

China Flooding

China sends supplies to flooded area and rebuilds river barriers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London