Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing girl, 12

24 July 2021, 10:46 | Updated: 24 July 2021, 10:48

Mannat Mann was last seen in east London on Thursday
Mannat Mann was last seen in east London on Thursday. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared more than 36 hours ago.

Mannat Mann was last spotted in east London on Thursday but is not local to the area and has not tried to contact relatives on the other side of the city.

She has relatives who live in Hounslow, west London, but most of her ties are in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

The 12-year-old was last seen near Wanstead Park in Redbridge at around 1:45pm on Thursday.

Officers said there has been one possible sighting of Mannat about a mile from where she went missing.

Mannat Mann has been missing for more than 36 hours
Mannat Mann has been missing for more than 36 hours. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police detective Sergeant Gurps Singh said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Mannat's wellbeing.

"She does not know the area she went missing from and we don't believe she has tried to contact family members living in other parts of London.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries all day in an effort to locate her but we now need the public's help.

"Every set of eyes is a valuable resource. I'd urge anyone who lives in the Wanstead Park area to check their dash-cam and doorbell footage from yesterday afternoon through to this evening and to contact police if they have captured any sightings of Mannat.

"We are also keeping an open mind as to whether she has travelled outside the London area, possibly back to the West Midlands.

"Our priority is to bring her home safely and any information that can assist in that effort could be vital."

Police described Mannat as of Asian appearance with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey leggings with a white stripe.

Elsewhere, the Met said they are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of 11-year-old Fatuma Kadir, who went missing after travelling alone from Bolton to London on Thursday night.

Fatuma left home without her parents' knowledge on Thursday evening before travelling on several trains to get to London Euston at 1:13am on Friday.

She is described as an Asian female, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black headscarf and black dress, and was with a woman who is described as black, of slim build, wearing a light blue tunic, black trousers and black trainers with white soles.

The Met urged anyone who sees Mannat to call 999 and quote reference CAD8090/23JUL.

Anyone with information about Fatima is asked to call 0161 856 5757 quoting log number 3275 of 22/07/2021, or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

