Police 'extremely concerned' for missing girl, 11, who travelled to London alone

23 July 2021, 22:12

Fatuma Kadir has been missing since Thursday night
Fatuma Kadir has been missing since Thursday night. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Daisy Stephens

Police have said they are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of 11-year-old Fatuma Kadir, who went missing after travelling alone from Bolton to London on Thursday night.

Fatuma Kadir left home without her parents' knowledge on Thursday evening before travelling on several trains to get to London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.

Police have appealed to trace a man and woman who they believe were worried about Fatuma and travelled on the same train as her from Bolton to Manchester Piccadilly and then to Birmingham New Street.

Police believe the man and woman may know where she was going after arriving in London.

Fatuma is described as an Asian female, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black headscarf and black dress, and was with a woman who is described as black, of slim build, wearing a light blue tunic, black trousers and black trainers with white soles.

The woman's face was covered with a white face mask and she had an orange carrier bag.

Read more: Daily coronavirus cases in the UK fall again as 36,000 new infections are reported

Read more: Opening ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

During a press conference on Friday night, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson said Fatuma may have travelled to the capital to pursue her ambition of setting up a business near Tower Bridge.

The last CCTV images of Fatuma are of her leaving Euston Station on her own, but several public sightings near London Bridge Tube station have led police to believe she may still be in the area.

Mr Rollinson said: "What we know is that Fatuma has got aspirations of setting up a business by London Tower Bridge. However, she might also be intending to do some sightseeing.

"However, this was unplanned. She hasn't mentioned it to friends or family that she had any intention to travel. We've spoken to her two best friends and she gave them no indication that she had planned to go anywhere."

Her parents, Asheem and Misra, said they are in a "state of shock" and urged her to let them know she is safe.

In a statement they said: "We miss you, we want you to come home. We want to at least know you're safe. You're not in any trouble. Please contact us or the police.

"If anyone knows where she is or have seen her, please get in touch with the police.

"We are in a state of shock. We want to know where she is, who she's with, but most of all, that she's safe. Fatuma, please come home."

Fatuma is said to have a mobile phone with her which is currently not working.

Mr Rollinson said: "We are not aware of any friends or family here but she does have access to some cash. She may have some money to find some accommodation. She may also be travelling back."

Read more: North East asked to wear face masks indoors and get vaccinated amid 'steep' rise in cases

Read more: Thousands of critical workers freed from 'pingdemic' isolation

Mr Rollinson added: "We've been working throughout the night with colleagues from British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police and are now releasing a CCTV image of the three when they arrived at Manchester Piccadilly train station.

"We want to ensure that the girl is safe and well and would ask for anyone with information - no matter how small it may be - to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 5757 quoting log number 3275 of 22/07/2021, or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

England manager Gareth Southgate said vaccines are the "best route" out of the pandemic

'Get your freedom back': Gareth Southgate urges young people to get vaccinated
Building Collapse Miami

Search for bodies concludes at site of collapsed Florida apartment block
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Win for Jolie as court disqualifies private judge in Pitt divorce case
Newly reported daily cases have fallen again

Daily coronavirus cases in the UK fall again as 36,000 new infections are reported
India Landslide

Death toll passes 100 after landslides and flooding sparked by India monsoon
The North East has seen a steep rise in Covid infections, authorities said

North East asked to wear face masks indoors and get vaccinated amid 'steep' rise in cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament
'I'd have to change busses' amongst excuses from young people not getting jabbed, says vaccinator

Young people 'can't be bothered' to get Covid jab, says vaccinator

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London