Body of man found in Lake District after underwater search

A man went missing at Crummock Water more than a week ago. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

A man's body has been found in the Lake District more than a week after a man in his 30s got into difficulty while in the water.

A member of the public made the discovery near Cinderdale car park at Crummock Water, Cumbria, at about 9am on Saturday, police said.

However, the body has not yet been formally identified.

It comes after a multi-agency search operation was launched at the lake on 16 July involving Cumbria Police, Cumbria Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, Mountain Rescue, the Coastguard and the North West Police Underwater and Marine Unit.

The family of the missing man, who is from London, have been informed.

Read more: Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing 12-year-old girl

Read more: Man, 49, arrested after woman, 36, stabbed to death in south London

Read more: Police 'extremely concerned' for missing girl, 11, who went to London alone

Emergency services are currently at Crummock Water near Cinderdale Common following a report of two people in difficulty in the water.



Officers are asking people to avoid the area while emergency services attend the incident as the area is congested.

https://t.co/qbqk9Q1oXt — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) July 16, 2021

Cumbria Police said in a statement on Saturday: "The body of a man has been located at Crummock Water this morning.

"A multi-agency search operation began on July 16th after a man was reported to have got into difficulty whilst in the water.

"The man’s family have been made aware of the developments.

"The body was found by a member of the public in the vicinity of Cinderdale car park at around 9am this morning.

"The car park is likely to remain closed for a proportion of the day.

"No formal identification has yet taken place."