Man, 49, arrested after woman, 36, stabbed to death in south London

24 July 2021, 14:47

The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich
The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man, 49, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 36-year-old woman was stabbed to death in south London.

Officers were called shortly after 10pm on Friday to reports of a stabbing on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich.

Metropolitan Police staff and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics found the woman suffering from stab injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died at 2am on Saturday.

The man and woman are believed to be known to each other.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation
The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation. Picture: Metropolitan Police

An investigation has been launched and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out.

Work is under way to inform the woman's next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244. Alternatively, they can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

