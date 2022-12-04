Boy, 12, becomes first secondary school pupil to die from Strep A as parents vow to keep their children at home

4 December 2022, 08:26 | Updated: 4 December 2022, 08:28

A seventh child has died from the bug
A seventh child has died from the bug. Picture: Google Maps/Family Handout

By Emma Soteriou

A 12-year-old boy has become the first secondary school pupil to die from Strep A as parents have vowed to keep their children at home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The youngster is the seventh school-aged child to have died of complications after contracting Strep A - a bacterial infection which usually only affects the throat and skin.

He is understood to have been a Year 8 pupil at fee-paying Colfe's School in Lewisham, according to Mail on Sunday.

Some parents have already vowed to keep their sons and daughters at home as a result, with many more thought to be set to follow suit, even at schools without confirmed infections.

It comes after four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home on November 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had been given antibiotics to treat a rash on his body but also suffered with a cough and complained of stomach pains.

Meanwhile, Camila Rose Burns, also four, from Bolton, is fighting for her life on a ventulator in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Read more: 'Broken' father of girl, four, on ventilator with Strep A warns parents not to hesitate over symptoms

Read more: Six children die from Strep A bug as heartbroken families pay tribute to victims

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali. Picture: Family Handout

Another victim was a six-year-old child at Ashford Church of England Primary School in Surrey last week.

Teachers at nearby Echelford Primary School, soon went on to confirm two children had been infected.

They added that they had been advised by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) that "children should continue to attend school as normal and parents/carers should not be overly alarmed".

However, the sudden spike in deaths has left parents worrying about the bug and had instead turned to keeping their children at home.

The UKHSA said on Saturday evening that it was up to local health protection teams to decide whether parents of children at schools where there have been confirmed infections should be advised to keep them at home.

A spokesman explained that decisions would be made on a "case-by-case basis".

Camila Rose Burns
Camila Rose Burns. Picture: Family Handout

Symptoms are usually mild, including a fever, muscle aches, vomiting and a sore throat. It can also cause scarlet fever.

In exceptionally rare cases, the bug — spread in the same way as Covid, through close contact such as sneezing, kissing and touching — can penetrate deeper into the body and cause life-threatening problems such as sepsis.

Health bosses have urged all Britons to practice good hand hygiene to help stop transmission of the bug, including teaching children to wash their hands properly with soap for 20 seconds and use a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes.

The boy, 12, is reported to have been pupil at Colfe’s School in Lewisham
The boy, 12, is reported to have been pupil at Colfe’s School in Lewisham. Picture: Google Maps

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director, UKHSA, said: "The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. 

"In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS). 

"This is still uncommon however it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

"Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brussels Attacks Trial

Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano unleashes lava river in new eruption

A worker passes by flowers displayed for a new shop opening as restrictions are eased in Beijing

China reports two new Covid deaths as some restrictions eased

Meghan and Kate have reportedly never seen eye to eye

Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary 'will go to war with the public' as well as royals

Michael Lockwood abruptly left his position on Friday

Head of police watchdog sacked after becoming subject of criminal investigation, home secretary reveals

The Met has issued its first weather warning of the winter

First snow warning for Britain as country braces for 'Beast from the East' 2 and icy conditions from next week

Tanner Lynn Horner

FedEx driver arrested after ‘confessing to kidnap and murder of girl, seven’

Harry was all-smiles in the wholesome YouTube clip

Prince Harry appears in adorable Christmas video for bereaved military children's charity

The satellite images show significant changes in occupied Mariupol

Russians build new army base in captured Mariupol, satellite images show

Soldiers arrive in Soyapango, El Salvador

El Salvador seals off town as 10,000 police officers and soldiers hunt for gang

Hayes Lane is home to Bromley FC

National League football match abandoned after fan dies

Winslet made the warning in an interview to promote her new Channel 4 series

Parents 'powerless' over children's use of social media, Kate Winslet says

It's not known whether the pills taken at nightclub Move (pictured) contained LSD or ecstasy

Girl, 16, dies after taking pill in nightclub with boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of supplying deadly pill

Russia Oil Price Cap

Russia rejects 60 dollar-per-barrel cap on its oil and warns of cut-offs

Reports from Brazil say Pele, 82, has been moved into a 'palliative care' ward

Football legend Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' in hospital as his body 'stops responding to chemotherapy'

Virus Outbreak China

China further eases Covid curbs following protests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conor Burns has had the Tory whip restored

'It was a living nightmare': Sacked Tory MP has whip restored after being cleared of 'serious misconduct'
Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend

Third teen charged following murder of two 16-year-olds a mile apart in London

Hawaii Volcano

Volcanic lava approaches key road on Hawaii’s Big Island

It was an emotional start for Kay

Peter Kay moved to tears by standing ovation as he opens first tour in 12 years

The Sussexes are planning to extend an olive branch

Charles and William 'to hold crisis talks' over Harry and Meghan's show as Sussexes prepare to extend olive branch
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial

US France Macron New Orleans

Emmanuel Macron visits French Quarter in New Orleans during US state visit

Balenciaga store in Copenhagen, Denmark. October 2022. External view of the Balenciaga brand store by night in the city center

Balenciaga creative director apologises for ads criticised by Kim Kardashian

The Earthshot winners have been announced

William and Kate hand out £1 million to five Earthshot prize winners 'to overcome our planet's biggest challenges'
Christina Adams has lost 35 stone

One of the world's fattest women loses 35 stone to become 'unrecognisable'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei hosts heated debated on racism in the royal family

'I'm dismayed on all fronts': Matt Frei hosts heated debate on racism in the royal family

Tom Swarbrick 02/11/22

Prince Harry selling his family down the river to make money, claims caller

Shelagh Fogarty 02/12/22

Labour is like a train 'moving from left to right at 125mph', claims caller

Shelagh Iain

'They know they won't win': Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty break down Tory MPs quitting next election
James O'Brien 02/12/22

'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes
Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime
'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit