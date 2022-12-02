Fourth child dies from Strep A bug as devastated parents pay tribute to 'caring' little boy

2 December 2022, 10:55 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 12:47

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right)
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right). Picture: Crowdfunder
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A fourth child has died after contracting Strep A as parents are urged to be vigilant for signs of infection.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home on November 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had been given antibiotics to treat a rash on his body but also suffered with a cough and complained of stomach pains.

Speaking of the close bond with her little boy, Muhammad's mum told Bucks Free Press: "The loss is great and nothing will replace that.

"He was very helpful around the house and quite adventurous, he loved exploring and enjoyed the forest school, his best day was a Monday and said how Monday was the best day of the week.

"He also had a very close bond with his dad. He was his best friend and went everywhere with him. He just wanted to be with him."

Read more: 'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Read more: Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali. Picture: Just Giving

It comes after a third child's death was confirmed from the bug earlier on Friday.

The child attended St John’s School in Ealing, West London.

Strep A is a bacterial infection which affects the throat and skin.

Although most cases cause a mild illness, some cases can be life-threatening and lead to scarlet fever.

Two other primary school pupils, one in Wales and another in Surrey, died of the deadly disease less than a week apart.

Hanna Roap, who attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth, died after contracting the bug last week.

She was described by loved ones as "the most beautiful, bubbly, funny, loveable person".

Meanwhile, the six-year-old pupil who died in Surrey contracted it after an outbreak of the invasive bacteria at Ashford Church of England Primary School.

Another child from the same school was hospitalised but is believed to be recovering.

Hanna Roap
Hanna Roap. Picture: GoFundMe

A spokesman for the UKHSA said: "As part of our public health response to last week's tragic news, we issued some general information about the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever, which is not uncommon, to schools in the vicinity of Ashford Primary.

"A number of other illnesses typically circulate at this time of year and parents, school and nursery staff are advised to be aware of the symptoms, to keep up with vaccinations and to seek advice from NHS 111 if they have concerns."

The bacteria - sometimes known as Strep Throat - usually causes a sore throat or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

Other symptoms of Strep A include high fever, severe muscle aches, pains in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea.

In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren't normally found, which can be serious.

Crowdfunder for Muhammad Ibrahim Ali

Crowdfunder for Hanna Roap

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joe Biden will talk with Vladimir Putin if he intends to end war in Ukraine

Breaking
Sajid Javid announces plans to quit amid Tory chaos

Sajid Javid becomes highest-profile MP to join Tory exodus with 11 MPs now quitting and party struggling in the polls

TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has died aged 21

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

Anti-tank armaments

More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war, official says

Davis sent a video message to his mum

'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit.

Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’

Lady Susan Hussey has offered to meet with Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

Bruce Lehrmann

Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

A missile is fired

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms build-up

The trailer was released while William and Kate were on their US tour

'A declaration of war': Fury as Harry and Meghan release documentary trailer during Kate and William's US tour

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

We’ve got our life back: Dad jailed for running burglars off road thanks well-wishers who donated nearly £140,000

The MS Victoria (left) has been housing Ukrainian refugees in Scotland

Scottish government accused of 'keeping quiet' on deal to house Ukrainians on ferry for a further five months

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended

Kanye suspended from Twitter for sharing pic of swastika inside Star of David

The leaders of Australia and Finland

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

Labour has won the Chester by-election

Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

Latest News

See more Latest News

The NHS is facing a brutal winter, health service bosses say

A third of ambulance patients waited 30 minutes to get into A&E last week, with NHS facing 'brutal winter'
Sir Mark Rowley has defended the disproportionate use of stop and search on black men

Young black men 12 times more likely than white men to be murdered in London, says Met chief as he battles corruption
Donald Trump

Court halts independent review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Frank Vallelonga Jr

Actor in Oscar-winning movie Green Book found dead on New York street

Scientists have developed a machine that can diagnose cancer from bathroom sounds

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds
Victoria Primary School in Penarth

Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week
Harvey Weinstein

‘Tears do not make truth’, says Weinstein lawyer in closing argument

Stolen Truck Severed Head

Man jailed after friend’s severed head found in car in Las Vegas

Kanye West has said he likes Hitler

Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant
United States France

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vow united front against Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit