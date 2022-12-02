Fourth child dies from Strep A bug as devastated parents pay tribute to 'caring' little boy

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right). Picture: Crowdfunder

By Fran Way

A fourth child has died after contracting Strep A as parents are urged to be vigilant for signs of infection.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died at his home on November 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had been given antibiotics to treat a rash on his body but also suffered with a cough and complained of stomach pains.

Speaking of the close bond with her little boy, Muhammad's mum told Bucks Free Press: "The loss is great and nothing will replace that.

"He was very helpful around the house and quite adventurous, he loved exploring and enjoyed the forest school, his best day was a Monday and said how Monday was the best day of the week.

"He also had a very close bond with his dad. He was his best friend and went everywhere with him. He just wanted to be with him."

Read more: 'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Read more: Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali. Picture: Just Giving

It comes after a third child's death was confirmed from the bug earlier on Friday.

The child attended St John’s School in Ealing, West London.

Strep A is a bacterial infection which affects the throat and skin.

Although most cases cause a mild illness, some cases can be life-threatening and lead to scarlet fever.

Two other primary school pupils, one in Wales and another in Surrey, died of the deadly disease less than a week apart.

Hanna Roap, who attended Victoria Primary School in Penarth, died after contracting the bug last week.

She was described by loved ones as "the most beautiful, bubbly, funny, loveable person".

Meanwhile, the six-year-old pupil who died in Surrey contracted it after an outbreak of the invasive bacteria at Ashford Church of England Primary School.

Another child from the same school was hospitalised but is believed to be recovering.

Hanna Roap. Picture: GoFundMe

A spokesman for the UKHSA said: "As part of our public health response to last week's tragic news, we issued some general information about the signs and symptoms of scarlet fever, which is not uncommon, to schools in the vicinity of Ashford Primary.

"A number of other illnesses typically circulate at this time of year and parents, school and nursery staff are advised to be aware of the symptoms, to keep up with vaccinations and to seek advice from NHS 111 if they have concerns."

The bacteria - sometimes known as Strep Throat - usually causes a sore throat or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

Other symptoms of Strep A include high fever, severe muscle aches, pains in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea.

In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren't normally found, which can be serious.

Crowdfunder for Muhammad Ibrahim Ali

Crowdfunder for Hanna Roap