Boy, 12, suspended from school after getting infamous Ronaldo Nazario haircut

By Emma Soteriou

A 12-year-old by has been suspended from school after opting for a buzzcut like Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário.

The infamous look saw the player leave a triangle of hair exposed at the top of his head - a style which Alfie Ransom asked his mum to replicate after England won their first game in Qatar.

Nazário's unique cut drew a lot of attention at the World Cup in 2002 and 20 years later had a similar impact when 12-year-old Alfie made the same call.

His school - Sirius West Academy in Hull - sent him home for breaching rules, phoning his mum to inform her.

She questioned the school on how it would affect the boy's learning but they insisted that it violated uniform rules, MailOnline reported.

"Nowadays, schools are all about accepting people for who they are and encouraging people to be unique and themselves," Emma, 32, said according to the publication.

"How is this any different?"

She went on to say: "Even since I was a kid, there were always trends according to what pop stars and celebrities were doing - we would go crazy for the stars."

The school said Alfie would have to shave his head completely before he could return.

His mum admitted that while she understands the importance of the rules, having to abandon the look "will make him feel sad".

The school's uniform policy says "hairstyles must be appropriate for Academy life" and "extreme" looks should be avoided.

Sirius West Academy has been approached for comment.