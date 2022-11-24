Harry Kane set to START for England in USA World Cup clash after injury scare against Iran

Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt. Picture: Getty / LBC

By Chris Samuel

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted Harry Kane is fit to face USA tomorrow, as training pictures showed the prolific Spurs striker grinning ear-to-ear.

The England skipper was attended to by medics after suffering an apparent knock to his right ankle during the Three Lions' 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.

Kane stayed on the pitch for another 25 minutes before eventually being replaced after 76 minutes and afterwards was seen with strapping on lower leg, prompting fears among supporters that he could be out of contention for Friday.

The 29-year-old has since undergone a scan to find out the severity of the injury, but Gareth Southgate confirmed that Kane is ready to play.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the second Group B game against the United States, he said: "He's good.

"He's worked a little bit more individually today, but he'll be back in with the team tomorrow and all good for the game.

"We just checked him out just to see. I think, sometimes, when you're treating things, it's important to know exactly what is there and that was all good.

"It was a poor challenge, really, but I think it's one that, fortunately, we've got away with reasonably lightly.

"I was [holding my breath] when he went down on the pitch, but once he'd carried on playing, everything has been good."

Kane trained with the squad today, as Gareth Southgate said the forward will be ready for the USA. Picture: Getty

Kane trained away from his teammates on the grass yesterday, but was back with the squad this morning as Southgate and his coaching staff prepared the players for the imminent Group B clash.

Kane’s foot remains sore but he looks certain to start against the States, The Sun reported.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham during a training session at Al Wakrah Stadium. Picture: Getty

Harry Maguire was forced off through illness in England's opener, but is also training and looks set to feature against the Americans and win his 50th England cap.

James maddison is he only player who was absent from training earlier, but is due to return on Saturday.