Harry Kane set to START for England in USA World Cup clash after injury scare against Iran

24 November 2022, 14:13 | Updated: 24 November 2022, 14:16

Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt.
Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt. Picture: Getty / LBC

By Chris Samuel

England manager Gareth Southgate has insisted Harry Kane is fit to face USA tomorrow, as training pictures showed the prolific Spurs striker grinning ear-to-ear.

The England skipper was attended to by medics after suffering an apparent knock to his right ankle during the Three Lions' 6-2 victory over Iran on Monday.

Kane stayed on the pitch for another 25 minutes before eventually being replaced after 76 minutes and afterwards was seen with strapping on lower leg, prompting fears among supporters that he could be out of contention for Friday.

The 29-year-old has since undergone a scan to find out the severity of the injury, but Gareth Southgate confirmed that Kane is ready to play.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the second Group B game against the United States, he said: "He's good.

Read more: England fans in crusader costumes banned from World Cup stadiums

Read more: Will Ferrell in unlikely 'war of words' with Aaron Ramsdale after Three Lions keeper makes 'W*****man' jibe ahead of USA v England clash

"He's worked a little bit more individually today, but he'll be back in with the team tomorrow and all good for the game.

"We just checked him out just to see. I think, sometimes, when you're treating things, it's important to know exactly what is there and that was all good.

"It was a poor challenge, really, but I think it's one that, fortunately, we've got away with reasonably lightly.

"I was [holding my breath] when he went down on the pitch, but once he'd carried on playing, everything has been good."

Kane trained with the squad today, as Gareth Southgate said the forward will be ready for the USA.
Kane trained with the squad today, as Gareth Southgate said the forward will be ready for the USA. Picture: Getty

Kane trained away from his teammates on the grass yesterday, but was back with the squad this morning as Southgate and his coaching staff prepared the players for the imminent Group B clash.

Kane’s foot remains sore but he looks certain to start against the States, The Sun reported.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham during a training session at Al Wakrah Stadium.
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham during a training session at Al Wakrah Stadium. Picture: Getty

Harry Maguire was forced off through illness in England's opener, but is also training and looks set to feature against the Americans and win his 50th England cap.

James maddison is he only player who was absent from training earlier, but is due to return on Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tehran, Iran. 06th Nov, 2020. Voria Ghafouri during the 2020/21 Persian Gulf Pro League between Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan at Azadi Stadium. Alireza Zeinali/SPP Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Logan Mwangi’s mother, stepfather and stepbrother were all given life sentences at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this year

Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother

Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists

Is this proof Loch Ness Monster exists? Nessie hunter claims new vid shows mythical creature is real

Mick Lynch has refused to cancel rail strikes

Misery for millions as Mick Lynch rules out cancelling pre-Christmas railway strikes after crucial talks with train bosses
Philippines South China Sea

Philippines seeks explanation over South China Sea incident

A man carries his daughter

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide site as quake toll rises

Aaron Brink said he was relieved his child was not gay

Porn star, meth addict dad of alleged LGBT club killer is 'relieved' that son is not gay and says that 'violence works'

Government unveil public information campaign

Showers instead of baths and don't leave devices on standby: Government to roll out £25m cost of living campaign

LBC Consumer Hour host Dean Dunham gave his LBC Views

LBC Views: Met Police hand fraudsters a golden opportunity to scam victims

Northampton Magistrates Court

Man on mobility scooter escapes jail despite hurling condoms filled with bodily fluids at schoolgirls

The attacker left the first paramedic with a cut hand, and the second had a lump on her head

Ambulance patient, 59, ‘tried to hack off paramedic’s ear with meat cleaver’

The Duma

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval

Football fans have had to queue for shoddy accommodation at the World Cup

Qatar-strophic: Fans to get full refund for terrible run-down World Cup huts which cost them hundreds of pounds

1

Headteacher banned after series of inappropriate remarks towards female staff

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poundland to open seven new stores as part of expansion plan

Poundland to open seven new branches before Christmas - is there one coming to your area?

A Crusader spoke to TV after the England win

England fans in crusader costumes banned from World Cup stadiums

Kim Yo Jong

Kim’s sister hurls insults at Seoul over possible sanctions

Shamima Begun who is battling to have her British citizenship restored

Shamima Begum's mother Asma says her 'world fell apart' when she ran away to join ISIS

Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough
Net migration has risen to a record level, new figures show

UK migration hits record high of 504,000 in the year to June, new figures reveal

Anwar Ibrahim

Reformist Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as new Malaysian PM

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine working to restore power after devastating strikes

Sir Mark Rowley admitted around 100 officers could not be trusted to speak to the public

Met Police chief admits there are 100 officers in the force who can't be trusted to speak to the public
Heathrow Terminal Five - Official Opening

Rules that stop airport passengers taking over 100ml of liquid in luggage set to be scrapped by 2024

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Brits will get first taste of 'terrible winter' ahead as the NHS is stretched to breaking point
'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming wave of strikes, says caller

'Revolution’ is the only alternative to upcoming RMT strikes, says caller

Daniel Barnett asks if the Dominic Rabb investigation is likely to be a cover-up

Is the investigation into Dominic Raab likely to be a cover-up?

iain dale overseas workers

'This is the fault of your members and no-one else!': Iain Dale confronts CBI VP over UK reliance on overseas workers
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit