Boy, 14, charged with murder after Alfie Lewis stabbed to death near school

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

A teenager has been charged with murder after 15-year-old schoolboy Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death near a school in Leeds.

Alfie was killed near St Margaret’s Primary School in Horsforth, at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A 14-year-old boy is due before Leeds Magistrates’ Court later charged with murder and possession of a knife.

A 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening has been released without charge.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man's life.

"We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.

"Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident."

A police cordon remained in place on Tuesday night, with around five police cars at the scene.

A nearby resident who was picking her grandchild up from school when she saw the police cars and ambulance said: "I thought it was a car crash at first.

"The school was very good, they messaged us to say they were keeping the children safe inside.

"I was very sad when I heard what had happened, it sounds like it's a waste of two lives."

A parent at the school, who did not wish to be named, said: "It's horrible. It's shocking because it's a nice area.

"You read about these things happening in London and you think it's dangerous to be a teenager there, but you don't think it would happen here.

"I just keep thinking about the parents.

"He probably went out this morning and they were expecting him to come home, and he's not there."

Around half a mile from the cordon, about 50 young people were gathered for what appeared to be a candlelight vigil on Broadgate Lane.

People could be seen hugging each other as they stood around a bench covered in bouquets of flowers.