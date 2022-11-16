Boy, 14, dies days after Newcastle stabbing, with 14 people arrested so far, as locals beg teens to 'Drop the Knives'

Locals are urging teenagers to stop the violence after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A teenage boy has died six days after being stabbed in Newcastle - and local people have painted a mural urging young people to put away their weapons.

Police have arrested 14 people so far for the attack on Gordon Gault in the Elswick neighbourhood, including three teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17.

The Knives Down mural. Picture: Facebook

Police said they think all of the people involved knew each other, and there is no danger to the wider public.

But a local artist has painted two powerful murals in the neighbourhood, saying "Knives Down" and 'Drop the Knives".

Chief superintendent Helena Barron, Northumbria police's area commander for Newcastle and Gateshead, said: "First and foremost, this is an absolutely devastating outcome and our thoughts are with Gordon's family at this awful time.

"Clearly, the last week has been incredibly difficult for Gordon's family and I would continue to ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

"We are determined to find out the full circumstances that led to Gordon's death.

"As a force, we are committed to using every single tactic at our disposal in order to identify the perpetrators and ensure effective justice is served."

She added: "We have made a total of 14 arrests so far as part of our extensive inquiries, and officers remain in the area as part of the investigation and to offer reassurance to those living nearby.

"At this early stage, we believe all parties involved were known to each other and there is no information to suggest there is a risk to the wider public.

"I would encourage anybody with concerns to speak to an officer in the area.

"I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience and cooperation as we continue to investigate this serious incident."