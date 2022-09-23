Breaking News

Boy, 15, arrested in connection with murder of schoolboy, 15, in Huddersfield

23 September 2022, 12:49 | Updated: 23 September 2022, 13:40

Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth
Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth. Picture: Google Maps/West Yorkshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy has become the second person to be arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolboy who was fatally stabbed outside his school in Huddersfield.

Khayri McLean, 15, was fatally stabbed close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

A teacher desperately tried to save his life, frantically performing CPR on the schoolboy, after he had been attacked near to his school gates.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery but later pronounced dead.

The force previously arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police did not specify what the 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of, adding he was still in custody.

Khayri Mclean, 15, was stabbed to death. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

It said: "Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth in connection with the incident.

"The 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday and is currently in custody. A 16-year-old male who was arrested yesterday also remains in custody.

"Officers from West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team (HMET) are continuing to conduct enquiries into the death of Khayri, who died after being stabbed on Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, on Wednesday."

Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates. Picture: Supplied

Khayri's girlfriend of six months, Shyana James, 16, previously said he was "a really nice boy".

She went on to say: "I was in college and my friend was on a bus coming home and she told me, she phoned me and told me Khayri had been stabbed.

"My heart just shattered. I phoned a taxi from town and came up, but it was taped up and I couldn’t do anything.

"I saw Khayri on the pavement with the paramedics working on him and then when the air ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary my mum drove me there.

"I have no idea why he has been stabbed. I can’t think of any reason why someone would do this to him."

Anyone who may have mobile phone or other video footage of the incident has been urged to send it in via a dedicated online portal.

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex
winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

