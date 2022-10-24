Boy, 15, collapses and dies at popular Liverpool restaurant in front of horrified friends and family

A 15-year-old boy collapsed at Browns restaurant in Liverpool. Picture: Google Maps

By Daisy Stephens

A teenage boy has died after collapsing at a popular restaurant in the centre of Liverpool.

The 15-year-old was at Browns restaurant in the Liverpool ONE complex with friends and family when he collapsed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Members of the public and restaurant staff administered first aid before police arrived, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said.

But the youngster died shortly after being taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The police added formal identification had not yet taken place and the death was not believed to be suspicious.

A white tent was still visible at the scene on Sunday evening, behind a police cordon.

"Emergency services were called to Browns Restaurant on Paradise Street at about 5.50pm following reports that a teenager, who was with family and friends had collapsed," said the police spokesperson.

"A number of members of the public and staff at the restaurant had provided medical assistance prior to the emergency services attending.

"The teenager was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where sadly he died a short time later.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

"Next of kin have been spoken to and specialist officers are supporting the family at this tragic time.

"Formal identification is still to take place."