Boy, 7, bitten on head by dog as police move to track down pair who left beer garden without leaving details

4 May 2023, 14:40

The pair left the pub with the dog without leaving their details
The pair left the pub with the dog without leaving their details. Picture: Google Maps/Dorset Police

By Will Taylor

A seven-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being bitten on the head by a dog as detectives try to track down two adults who left the scene with the animal.

The boy was in the garden of The Crows Nest Inn, in Swanage, Dorset, on Tuesday when he was attacked.

He needed surgery but is not thought to be in a life-threatening state, nor are his injuries considered life-changing.

A man and woman who were with the dog left the scene without leaving their details, police said, as they released a photo of the two and the animal.

Police Constable Alistair James, of Dorset Police, said: "This was understandably a distressing incident for the young boy involved and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury.

Police released an image of the couple
Police released an image of the couple. Picture: Dorset Police

"We are conducting enquiries into this matter and have obtained an image of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved.

"We are keen to speak to these people so we can take their account of what happened.

"I would urge anyone with information relating to their identity to please come forward. I would also ask the man and woman pictured to please do the right thing and come forward.

"I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police."

Call 101 quoting 55230067142 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

