Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after stabbing of 14-year-old boy

The incident took place on Gladdis Road, Bournemouth. Picture: Google Street View

By Adam Solomons

A boy, 13, has been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Bournemouth this week.

The 13-year-old was among three teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the knife attack on Wednesday evening.

The 14-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

His injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening.

Dorset Police are looking to speak with men seen in a pick-up truck, who flagged officers down on the scene before driving away.

They are thought to have witnessed some or all of the incident.

Dorset Police Detective Inspector Katie Starkie said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information that may assist our investigation, to please get in contact with us.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged officers down at the scene as I believe they may have witnessed some or all of the incident. We believe they turned right at the end of Mandale Road into Turbary Park Road."

Police cordons are in place on Gladdis Road and Mandale Road as investigators carry out their enquiries.

They said they expect to conduct house-to-house inquiries and CCTV searches in the coming days as the probe continues.