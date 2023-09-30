Bradley Lowery's mother slams 'low life' football fans as police probe pair appearing to mock youngster's death

Bradley Lowery's mother 'heartbroken' after football fans appear to mock six-year-old's death - as police probe incident. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The mother of a Bradley Lowery has slammed two football fans who appeared to mock her six-year-old's death during Friday's Sheffield Wednesday game.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police have now launched an investigation after the two fans were pictured apparently laughing at the youngster, who died from a rare form of cancer in 2017.

The young Sunderland fan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over.

Speaking out following the incident, Bradley's mother encouraged supporters to "let police do their job" in dealing with the pair, who she branded "low lives".

The pair, who are believed to be brothers, were pictured during Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Hillsborough on Saturday appearing to laugh, as one held up a picture of Bradley's face.

Bradley, a young Sunderland fan, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 18 months old, with his story warming the hearts of fans the world over. Picture: LBC / Alamy

In a Facebook post, Bradley's mother Gemma said: "Today has not been the Saturday I was expecting, after receiving multiple calls and messages regarding a photo circulating on social media.

"I have received a visit from the Durham Police to check that I am ok, and they have notified myself and Carl that Yorkshire police are now dealing with the situation and taking it very serious."

It was followed soon after by the The Bradley Lowery Foundation, the charity set up in the youngster's honour, which said the sight was "so sad for me to see".

"Whatever happened to 'cancer has no colours' let alone respect for a family that lost their baby to cancer.

The picture of the two men resulted in angry responses from fellow supporters, as Sheffield Wednesday confirmed an investigation had been launched alongside Police.

A statement released on Saturday read: “We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.

Two Sheffield Wednesday fans after they played Sunderland last night…



Ban them for life. pic.twitter.com/h2njiV5kt8 — george (@StokeyyG2) September 30, 2023

“We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends.”

Bradley's story took the football world by storm, with the youngster appearing as a special guest as part of the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2016.

Former Premier League footballer Jermain Defoe was regularly pictured with Bradley during his short life, even attending the his funeral and could be seen walking beside the youngster's coffin.

Following his death, a host of celebrity names came together in his honour, with stars including model Katie Price, Love Island's Chris Hughes, and singer Oly Murs joining forces as part of the charity match.

His mother, Gemma, started a successful fundraising campaign in a bid to raise money for Bradley’s treatment in the United States.

The campaign saw over £1.3million raised - the majority by Sheffield Wednesday fans - for the youngster before his death and the subsequent creation of his foundation.

A police investigation is now underway.