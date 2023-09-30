Tributes paid to 'innocent soul' Ashraf Habimana, 16, victim of fatal Luton knife attack as three arrested by police

Ashraf Habimana, 16, named as victim of fatal Luton knife attack that left two others injured as three arrested by police. Picture: LBC / Alamy / GoFundMe

By Danielle DeWolfe

The sixteen-year-old victim of a Luton stabbing has been pictured for the first time following the attack that left one other seriously injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ashraf Habimana has been described as a "loved" member of the community who was an "innocent soul" according to those who know him.

Police were called to the area at around 4pm to reports of multiple stabbings on Nunnery Lane, Luton, on Friday.

Police were called to a second knife incident in nearby Sundon Park shortly after.

A total of five teenagers were wounded across the two horrific attacks, which police believe are now treating as connected.

Asaf's father told The Sun: "It is terrible. He is just a boy. He was only 16.

"I heard last night and came down from Yorkshire. We don't know what happened."

The sixteen-year-old victim, Ashraf Habimana, has been pictured for the first time following the attack that left one other seriously injured. Picture: LBC / Alamy

A second teenager is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries following the stabbing, while a third victim also suffered serious but non-critical wounds.

Around 20 bunches of flowers could be seen laid close to the Old Moat pub house, which remains cordoned off by police.

One card left in memory of Ashraf read: "Rest in eternal peace Ashraf. Safe in the knowledge you are loved."

Two seperate GoFundMe pages have been set up in the teenager's honour.

One set up by Stephanie Shadzad read: "I just want to support Ashrafs family going through this difficult time I’ve known him since we were little kids. Everybodys been effected by his passing today a innocent soul gone at the age of 16 all donations will be going to his mum"

A second, which is said to contribute to the teenager's funeral expenses, said "it wasn’t the right thing to happen", with all donations going to help Ashraf's mother.

The attack came a matter of hours after two other teens were stabbed in the Sundon Park Road area.

Read more: Couple duck for cover after being shot at with 'powerful air weapon' in quiet English town, as four arrested

Read more: Mugshot released of man accused of murdering Tupac Shakur in 1996 Vegas drive-by, as family welcome charge

Ashraf Habimana, 16, named as victim of fatal Luton knife attack that left two others injured as three arrested by police. Picture: LBC / GoFundMe

It followed another fatal stabbing in the area just two weeks previously.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have now launched a murder investigation, treating both incidents that took place on Friday as connected.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Appalling violence in Luton cost a teenage boy his life yesterday, and left two others in life-threatening conditions.'Incidents such as these have a significant impact on our residents.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the loved ones of the boy who lost his life in such tragic and awful circumstances.

Around 20 bunches of flowers could be seen laid close to the Old Moat pub house, which remains cordoned off by police. Picture: LBC / Google

"We are doing everything we can to prevent any further incidents and we want to reassure the wider community that officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry as well as carrying out increased patrols in the area.

"Knife crime and violence has no place in our society – but it is a problem we must tackle together, alongside our communities, to challenge attitudes about carrying knives and provide opportunities to ensure our young people can feel safe.

"Both incidents happened in busy areas with several people present. If you witnessed any of these incidents, or if you have any video footage or images, then please get in touch."