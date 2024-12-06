Brazen cat burglar sentenced for 'callous theft' after bundling pets into car

6 December 2024

A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image)
A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London (stock image). Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A man has been sentenced to five months in prison for the 'callous theft' of two cats in London.

Carlos Cyrus, of Flowers Close in London, was caught in the act on video doorbell footage in July.

The 30-year-old was seen forcibly taking a cat from Abbey Road in Chertsey and "flinging" into into a Volkswagen Golf in Chertsey on July 17.

Two weeks later on July 29, a driver with the same car was seen taking a cat from Stepgates Close in Chertsey.

Surrey Police said witnesses saw the car "driving erratically with the cat inside".

On July 30, Cyrus was arrested on suspicion of theft and later pled guilty at Guildford Crown Court.

However, he refused to divulge information about the whereabouts of the cats - Tilly, 15, and Maisie, 17, - and the pair have not been found.

Carlos Cyrus was arrested on suspicion of theft and later pled guilty at Guildford Crown Court.
Carlos Cyrus was arrested on suspicion of theft and later pled guilty at Guildford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Inspector Chris Thoday of the Northern Investigation Team said; “The two stolen cats, Tilly and Maisie, were much loved members of their families and the callous theft and refusal by Cyrus to tell us where they are, demonstrates his blatant disregard for animals and their owners.

"We know that these incidents had a real impact on the local community, and we hope that our swift action in apprehending Cyrus reassures you that we take the thefts of animals seriously and will do what we can to pursue offenders.

"We would also like to thank everyone in the local community who came forward with information around this case, no matter how small it might have seemed.

"This sentencing would not have been possible without your help.”

