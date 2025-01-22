BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize pot

BrewDog’s co-founder James Watt launches 'Unicorn' reality show with record £2million prize. Picture: Brewdog

By Danielle de Wolfe

BrewDog’s outspoken co-founder James Watt has launched a new reality show aimed at entrepreneurs - and he's offering up a record £2million prize pot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The self-described "arch disruptor" is set to unleash 'House of Unicorns' later this year, with the show described as "a new business reality TV show" where "fame = fortune".

The businessman, who stepped down as chief executive of the craft beer company last year, said the new concept will see entrepreneurs compete for £1m of his own money.

The "maverick" show, which is using the hashtag FortuneFavoursTheFamous, will see another £1million added to the pot by "boutique investment banking" firm Founders Capital.

The show's name, 'House of Unicorns', is derived from business terminology, with a 'unicorn' defined as a start-up company valued at $1 billion or more.

Read more: UK ‘one of world’s least work-oriented countries’ claims BrewDog founder - as he slams obsession with 'work-life balance'

Read more: 'Luckiest girl in the world': Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo gets engaged to millionaire BrewDog boss James Watt

BrewDog founder, James Watt at his home in London
BrewDog founder, James Watt at his home in London. Picture: Alamy

Out of 400,000 UK start-ups, only 86 have ever managed to achieve this status.

Describing the concept, the show's website reads: "Content is king but distribution is the kingdom, add this to an injection of capital and you've the ingredients to scale!"

Mr Watt's claims the show will "propel your brand to millions, supporting growth and scalable success".

He adds that in order for a company to achieve success in today's world, it is “no longer just about innovation, technology, or even scale — it’s about fame, it’s about building a brand that captivates the hearts and minds of an audience”.

The show, which is currently open to applicants, will see the founder disregard "stale stereotypes", as he joins forces with Sony and Whisper Productions.

Mr Watt said: “I’ve always been so disillusioned and frankly fed-up with the tired format of reality TV business shows relying on worn-out tropes and stale stereotypes of entrepreneurs for comedy value, which are well past their sell-by date.”

Addressing the dragon in the room, the site addresses concerns that the concept will be nothing more than a rehash of the hit entrepreneurial show Dragon's Den.

"The concept is the same," the site reads. "But the delivery and results are supercharged."

"DD is about pitching all sorts of ideas for entertainment. House of Unicorns is an investment for growth and access to our millions of audiences."

It comes just weeks after the co-founder claimed the UK is one of the “least work-oriented countries in the world” and urged people to move beyond their obsession with a “work-life balance.”

He said the idea of work-life balance is a concept created by individuals dissatisfied with their careers and instead suggested people should strive for “work-life integration.”

