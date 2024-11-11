Bride left devastated after no one turns up to her wedding

A bride was left devastated after only five guests attended her wedding despite her sending invitations to 75 people.

Kalina Marie and her new husband were finally able to get married after their wedding had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, they were left devastated after they were surrounded by empty seats as they walked down the aisle of the masquerade-themed ceremony.

Marie, who claimed she had “digitally” invited 75 people to the event, posted a video on TikTok in which she documented the bleak event.

Over footage of the couple entering the empty hall with their son, she wrote: “POV: You planned the most beautiful entrance. Just to open the doors to an empty venue.”

Two people are seen opening the doors for the couple, as another three sit together towards the back of the venue.

Other than two photographers and someone appearing to perform a technical role on a laptop, the rest of the scene comprises empty chairs and tables decked out for the celebration.

Marie wrote in a caption alongside the TikTok: “This is our entrance to our masquerade ball.

“The masquerade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to.

“FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there.”

She added that she had attempted to delay her entrance into the hall under the impression that people may be late.

With her invitations instructing guests to turn up at 1pm, her mother messaged her with the sad news that no one had turned up at 1:15pm.

Despite this, the couple waited a bit longer and made their entrance at 2pm to 5 people. The venue was reported to have been set up to receive 40 people.

“I dreamed that I would walk into a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration,” she said.

“But all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty.”

Kalina remained defiant though, despite “all the wasted food and drinks” and “all the empty tables and chairs”. Once the tiny group made some adaptations, the party went on.

“Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET a** we did,” she said.

“It just makes me think, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have ‘friends’ that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come.”

Although she said that the situation made her “sick” and she couldn’t understand it, she was grateful for the people who did show up for her.

“All I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful,” she wrote.