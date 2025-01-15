Bridget Phillipson to revive free speech laws following backlash from universities

15 January 2025, 21:01

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

New laws to protect free speech in university campuses have been brought back by ministers after a backlash from academics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridget Phillipson said today that she'd revive Tory laws and tweak the Higher Education Bill - which she hit pause on last summer.

But she would tweak it to make sure universities didn’t face huge bills for breaking the new rules.

Universities had complained they could face red tape and leave them vulnerable to legal action.

Sources close to the education secretary told LBC that free speech mattered more than students not being offended – which is why they’d ploughed ahead with the new laws.

Ministers said the last law was unworkable and would have seen universities have to lawyer up and face huge payouts at a time they are already under pressure.

It comes after several academics wrote an open letter to the Education Secretary last summer, warning that many university staff had been censured and silenced for exercising their free speech.

The laws will put new duties on higher education providers to promote free speech, and will keep the role of Director for Free Speech and Academic Freedom within the Office for Students.

But they will remove duties on student unions to have to uphold the laws – saying they are not equipped or funded to meet them, and would likely be driven out of business.

Read more: Gaza ceasefire deal reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces hostage release and 'permanent end to the war'

Read more: Starmer refuses to rule out tax rises in tense PMQs clash - as Labour brands Tories 'economic vandals'

Universities will still have to meet them – and make sure that students’ unions follow suit too.

Speakers, staff and students will also be unable to bring civil claims for damages against universities if they think they had not fulfilled their duties of free speech, or someone had suffered as a result.

Ministers hope this will protect vulnerable groups – while also holding institutions to account, and fine them if needed.

And there will be a tough new complaints system to uphold academics being able to say what they like.

Unis who don’t play by the rules could even face having their licences stripped away.

There will also be a complete ban on the use of non-disclosure agreements to silence victims of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct on campus.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said on Wednesday: "Academic freedom and free speech are fundamental to our world-leading universities and this government is committed to protecting them.

"These changes protect free speech but avoid implementing excessive and burdensome provisions which could have exposed struggling universities to disproportionate costs, diverting money away from students to pay lawyers.

"The decisions we are making about the Act demonstrate that we were right to pause commencement and to review its impact before making decisions on its future."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during previous Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, January 15, 2025

Charities welcome ceasefire but warn that ‘enormous’ increase in aid needed to alleviate suffering in Gaza

South Africa Miners Dead

South African police end mine rescue operation with at least 78 dead

Protesters call for return of hostages after ceasefire deal was reached

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Family of Israeli hostages celebrate ceasefire deal following 'so many false dawns'

Drake (Ian West/PA)

Drake sues Universal Music for defamation related to Kendrick Lamar ‘diss’ track

World reacts to Gaza ceasefire deal

World reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after 15 months of fighting - as hostages to be 'released shortly'

Israel Palestinians

Officials claim Gaza ceasefire, but Israel says details still not ironed out

Live
LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal as it happens

LIVE: Joe Biden confirms Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to begin this weekend

The US has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia

US announces fresh wave of sanctions on Russia ahead of Trump's return to White House

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire to pause Gaza war and release some hostages

Gaza ceasefire deal has been reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces US and Israeli hostage release

Gaza ceasefire deal reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces hostage release and 'permanent end to the war'

The app ban could come into effect on 19th January.

The US TikTok ban is 'un-American' and infringes on free speech, says father of star Charli D'Amelio

Diane Langton has died aged 77

Only Fools and Horses star and soap legend Diane Langton dies aged 77

Trump Cabinet Rubio

Rubio vows to place US interests ‘above all else’ as Trump’s top diplomat

Exclusive
Britain's deal to cede the Chagos Islands has been cast into doubt

Labour deal to hand over Chagos Islands thrown into doubt as Starmer gives Trump time to 'consider' agreement

Labrador retriever.

Girl, 11, attacked by eight dogs in Devon farm

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire

Final round of dangerous conditions forecast in Southern California amid fires

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Tusk spoke at a news conference alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia is 'planning acts of air terror' against airlines worldwide, Polish PM warns

Tributes have poured in for Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan's heartbroken sisters lead tributes as beloved singer dies aged 65 from cancer

Mount Everest from Kala Pathos, Khumbu valley, Nepal

Brit to attempt 'fastest ever' Everest climb, with help from xenon gas

Donald Tusk

Tusk accuses Russia of planning acts of terror against ‘airlines over the world’

A vehicle carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves for Seoul Detention Centre

Impeached South Korean President taken to detention centre after questioning

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clashed at PMQs

Starmer refuses to rule out tax rises in tense PMQs clash - as Labour brands Tories 'economic vandals'
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together.

Tommy Fury reveals drinking problem led to breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Donald Tusk points as he shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Polish leader vows to use EU presidency to speed up Ukraine’s membership bid

Linda Nolan

Singer Linda Nolan dies surrounded by her sisters aged 65 after 20-year battle with breast cancer
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five more arrested after man charged over murder of Michelle Sadio, 44, killed in London wake drive-by shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News