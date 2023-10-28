Bristol Airport closes after car crash causes travel chaos, with one person fighting for their life and three arrested

28 October 2023, 12:57 | Updated: 28 October 2023, 13:37

Bristol Airport has since reopened
Bristol Airport has since reopened. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Bristol Airport was closed temporarily on Saturday because of a car crash in the area that left one person fighting to survive in hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The airport reopened on Saturday morning, but flights were expected to be delayed throughout the rest of the day.

Emergency services were called to the A38 near Bristol Airport after a crash between two vehicles in the early hours of Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said one person had sustained possible life-threatening and life changing injuries.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom remain in hospital, and one in police custody," a police spokesman said.

Read more: Exeter Airport closed after floodwater engulfs terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights

Read more: Manchester Airport reopens after runways closed by heavy snow as cold spell batters Britain

Aerial view of Bristol Airport
Aerial view of Bristol Airport. Picture: Alamy

"The road has now been reopened and we thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out inquiries."

The airport had suspended departures until 8am because of the accident and there will be delays throughout the rest of the day to arrivals and departures.

"Following the earlier road traffic collision, the A38 is now open in both directions," an airport spokesman said.

"Some delays are still expected throughout the rest of the day and customers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information."

Bristol Airport
Bristol Airport. Picture: Alamy

Some customers complained about a lack of information about the changes.

One said: "Bristol Airport chaos! Arrived just after road traffic accident. Stuck in an overcrowded terminal as we couldn’t collect our car from Silver Zone car park because if the road being closed.

"Eventually after waiting for 3 hours we were put into airport plane buses".

