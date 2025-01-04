'Wonderful' Brit, 31, killed in New Orleans terror attack identified as devastated family pay tribute

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 31-year-old Brit who was among 14 killed in the New Orleans terror attack has been identified as his family paid tribute.

Edward Pettifer, from Chelsea, died from blunt force injuries during the New Year's Day attack in the French Quarter.

The Met Police confirmed Mr Pettifer's identity on Saturday as his family paid tribute.

"He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many," they said in a statement.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private."

Driver behind New Orleans terrorist attack ‘acted alone’

The New Orleans coroner earlier released a list of 12 others killed in the attack:

Andrew Dauphin, 26, from Montgomery, Alabama

Kareem Badawi, 23, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Brandon Taylor, 43, from Harvey, Louisiana

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, from Gretna, Louisiana

Matthew Tenedorio, 25, from Picayune, Mississippi

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, from Gulfport, Mississippi

Nicole Perez, 27, from Metairie, Louisiana

Reggie Hunter, 37, from Prairieville, Louisiana

Martin Bech, 27, from New York City, New York

Terrence Kennedy, 63, from New Orleans, Louisiana

Elliot Wilkinson, 40, from Slidell, Louisiana

William Dimaio, 25, from Holmdel, New Jersey

One victim is still yet to be identified.

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British National who has died in New Orleans and are in contact with local authorities."

Ex-FBI agent on New Orleans attack and Vegas Cybertruck explosion

Police identified 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas and a US army veteran, as the prime suspect in the case on Wednesday.

He ploughed a truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers before exiting the vehicle and opening fire.

Inside, an ISIS flag was discovered, with the FBI currently investigating what affiliations Jabbar may have had with terrorist group.

It comes after his half-brother said on Friday that his actions were ‘completely out of character’.

“You would never think he would do anything like this. He was just the calmest, most gentle person you could possibly know," Abdur-Rahim Jabbar said.

He said his brother’s actions did not reflect the Muslim faith, and instead showed signs of extremism and radicalisation.