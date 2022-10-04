Married British botanists beaten to death and fed to crocodiles by gang in South Africa

4 October 2022, 11:54 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 12:05

Rod and Rachel Saunders
Rod and Rachel Saunders. Picture: Pacific Bulb Society

By Lottie McGrath

A UK couple were beaten to death by a gang who threw their bodies to crocodiles in South Africa, a court has heard.

Botanists Rachel Saunders, 63, and her husband Rod, 74, spent six months a year searching wild mountains and forests for seeds stock for their successful online business.

After they were beaten to death, their bodies were put into their sleeping bags and thrown into a predator-infested river by a gang who were enraged at the pair for taking the rare seeds from nature reserves.

By the time fisherman pulled their corpses from the water days later, the badly decomposed bodies had been eaten by creatures in the river, The Mirror reported.

Their remains were unrecognisable and it was only months later when police weren't able to find any trace of them that they ordered DNA tests for all unclaimed bodies or unidentified bodies in morgues.

Read more: Liz Truss says MPs 'love her', despite senior MPs like Gove and Shapps opposing her plans

Read more: Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Three people have been charged with the murder, kidnap, robbery and theft of the British couple.

Sayefundeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 39, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 28, and their lodger at the time Mussa Ahmad Jackson, 35, all denied kidnapping, murder, robbery and theft at Durban High Court.

The fourth suspect was found to have bought mobile phones belonging to the Saunders but was not involved in the kidnap and killing. They were given a suspended sentence in return for vital evidence.

The couple left their Cape Town home in their Toyota Land Cruiser on February 5, 2018, accompanied by a BBC TV documentary film crew.

Rachel and Rod Saunders
Rachel and Rod Saunders. Picture: Pacific Bulb Society
South African-born Rachel received dual citizenship after marrying Rod who was from Britain, and the pair had travelled the world delivering lectures on the Gladioli of South Africa.
South African-born Rachel received dual citizenship after marrying Rod who was from Britain, and the pair had travelled the world delivering lectures on the Gladioli of South Africa. Picture: Pacific Bulb Society

TV presenter Nick Bailey interviewed the renowned botanists for an episode of Gardeners World as they sought out rare Gladioli flower seeds in the Drakensberg Mountain region.

A selfie taken by Mr Bailey that was posted on his Twitter account is believed to be the last photo of the pair alive.

Rod and Rachel headed off to camp at a dam by a remote forest after filming finished.

They were last in contact with a worker at their business Silverhill Seeds, which they ran from their home, on February, 8, only three days after they had left to meet the BBC.

They said they were heading for the Ngoye Forest Reserve, situated around 90 miles north of Durban, but that was the last anyone heard of them.

A selfie taken by Mr Bailey that was posted on his Twitter account is believed to be the last photo of the pair alive.
A selfie taken by Mr Bailey that was posted on his Twitter account is believed to be the last photo of the pair alive. Picture: Pacific Bulb Society

The court was told: "Around February 10 the investigating officer received information that Rodney Saunders and his wife Dr Rachel Saunders from Cape Town had been kidnapped in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region.

"It was established on February 13 that the defendants were drawing money from various ATM's which amounted to theft of R734,000 (£37,000) and there was the robbery of their Land Cruiser and of camping equipment.

"It is alleged that between February 10 and 15 at the Ngoye Forest the accused did unlawfully and intentionally kill Rachel Saunders and between the same dates did unlawfully and intentionally kill Rodney Sanders."

It was said that receipts for items bought on Rachel's bank card were recovered from Bibi Patel's handbag.

It's believed the pair were beaten to death with a blunt instrument after being kidnapped, and that their bodies were then thrown off a bridge into the river.

A message from Del Vecchio to his wife and their then lodger on February 10 said there was an elderly couple in the forest and that it is a good "hunt" and he has the "target".

South African-born Rachel received dual citizenship after marrying Rod who was from Britain, and the pair had travelled the world delivering lectures on the Gladioli of South Africa.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The couple are shown standing hand-in-hand during the One Young World summit for youth leaders in Manchester last month.

Prince Harry and Meghan hold hands in new official portraits taken during UK visit

Chris Kaba

Car driven by Chris Kaba collided with police vehicles before he was shot, an inquest has heard

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Sir Rocco Forte and LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Tax cut wouldn't help rich, because people who get £150k aren't rich', says famous hotelier

Lord Frost hit out at the Government's approach

Govt's 'amateurish and bungling' way of doing things 'could discredit their whole agenda' Lord Frost tells LBC

A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool

Five bulldogs destroyed and man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies following dog attack

Tokyo said the distance it covered - around 2,800 miles - may have been the longest for a test flight by the authoritarian state.

North Korea fires longest-range ballistic missile over Japan forcing authorities to tell residents to 'take cover'

Liz Truss, Michael Gove and Grant Shapps

Liz Truss says MPs 'love her', despite senior MPs like Gove and Shapps opposing her plans

Liz Truss has apologised for not being clear about the energy bill cap

'I'm sorry I wasn't specific': Truss apologises to LBC for failing to be clear about £2,500 energy bill cap

Liz Truss and King Charles

'Entirely confidential': Liz Truss refuses to say whether she objected to environmentalist King Charles going to Cop27

Liz Truss and picture of London street at night

More needs to be done to make London streets safe for women, says Liz Truss

Nick Ferrari interviews Liz Truss

Ready for Tories' next rebellion: Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

Sofiia has left Ukraine after breaking up with Tony Garnett

Departing Ukrainian refugee says she has 'mixed feelings' about UK after being dumped by Brit who left partner for her

Ms Braverman wants to tackle small boat crossings

Blanket asylum ban for anyone who enters UK illegally under Home Sec's new plans to tackle Channel crossings

Dahmer was an American serial killer and sex offender

Jeffrey Dahmer's urn on sale for $250,000 following release of Netflix series

Liz Truss is facing a fresh rebellion from within her party.

Truss faces fresh battle to stop Tory rebels blocking plans to squeeze benefits and cut public spending

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bust of Alfred Nobel on display at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm

Three scientists share Nobel Prize for Physics

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

German climate protection minister Robert Habeck and RWE chief executive Markus Krebber

German energy giant RWE to end coal use by 2030

Japan Koreas Tensions

North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

Russia Ukraine War

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa

Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympics bribes scandal

Bruce Lehrmann

Man goes on trial accused of rape in Australian Parliament House

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, center, arrives at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

North Korea fires ‘at least one’ ballistic missile over Japan

People looking for their relatives inspect photographs of football match stampede victims provided by volunteers to help them identify their family members in Malang, East Java, Indonesia on Sunday, Oct 2, 2022

Indonesia police chief and nine senior officers removed over football disaster

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships on Sept 6, 2022, in New York

Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios to fight assault charge on mental health grounds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London