Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari has put Prime Minister Liz Truss on the spot while at the Conservative Party conference and you can hear it full here.

During the interview, the Prime Minister opted not to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation.

Liz Truss said that a decision has not been made on whether benefits like Universal Credit would be getting an uplift in line with inflation.

She also confirmed that a decision would be made "in due course", but she did not commit to a timeline of when that might happen.

