Brit passengers on four-hour flight to Turkey drink entire plane dry in 25 minutes

A group of Brits consumed the plane's entire booze supply in just 25 minutes. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A group of British holidaymakers drank the entire stock of booze for a four-hour flight to Turkey in the space of just 25 minutes, an airline boss has revealed.

SunExpress’s German-American boss Max Kownatzki told trade publication TTG that one special flight operated by the Turkish airline for a group of Brits on a golfing break was drunk dry in the space of 25-minutes.

He said Brit travellers are “more high-spend, more hedonistic.”

“We sold out of beer and wine 25 minutes after departure; we haven’t done that in any other market,” he said.

He said every drop of beer and wine on board the plane, which departed a UK airport, was gone within half an hour.

He didn’t say how many passengers were on the flight nor did he specify exactly how much alcohol they consumed.