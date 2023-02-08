Britain's top 20 'worst places to live' list revealed as commuter town takes top spot - where did your hometown place?

8 February 2023, 16:39 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 16:56

Luton ranked England's worst place to live as over 105,000 people cast votes
Luton ranked England's worst place to live as over 105,000 people cast votes. Picture: Alamy

By Harvey Lindsay

A controversial list compiled of Britain's "worst places to live" has been released, with 105,598 people having cast their votes.

A list containing 50 of the most unfavourable places to live in England has hit the net as the annual survey encourages locals to rate their town.

The poll, courtesy of iLivehere, saw Luton grab the number one spot as England's "worst place", while Northampton placed an encouraging 50th place.

Peterborough came in second place, followed by Portsmouth and Slough, which came in third and fourth respectively ahead of Aylesbury.

Portsmouth ranked No. 3 in UK's worst places to live list
Portsmouth ranked No. 3 in UK's worst places to live list. Picture: Alamy

Giving their opinion on Bedfordshire, one local said it made Slough comparable to the "Playboy tax haven of Monaco", while another said it's "not easy on the eye".

Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire came in at number five after being crowned the worst place to live in 2022, while Huddersfield, which came in at second place last year, was left off the list.

One voter wrote: "Portsmouth was an island and I bet people are wondering why they connected it to the mainland and didn't just let it drift away."

Commenting on Aldershot, who landed sixth on the list, one voter wrote: "From the Burger King carpark sound off to the 'designer' outlet stores, this place really oozes chav from every concrete pore."

The quiet Hampshire town of Andover came in at number seven, while Swindon followed behind it in eighth place.

Luton placed Britain's worst place to live in iLivehere list voted for by 105,000 people
Luton placed Britain's worst place to live in iLivehere list voted for by 105,000 people. Picture: Alamy

Bournemouth came in at number nine, with one person commenting: "If you come from anywhere inland, expecting a pleasant, sunny day at the beach, then you're a fool".

Topping off the top 10 list was Bradford, which someone described as: "The land of dreams, if you dream of takeaways and pound shops."

Fighting Luton's corner, one person said it as a "vibrant, diverse town".

Hull placed No. 9 on UK's top 48 worst places to live list
Hull placed No. 9 on UK's top 48 worst places to live list. Picture: Alamy

Chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet said the town had "award winning parks" and "fabulous communities" who supported one another as well as businesses that provided a wide variety of jobs.

She continued: "It has great schools, amazing colleges and an outstanding university, there is plenty to Love about Luton.

"We would very much welcome the organisers of the poll to come for a visit to see just how great Luton is."

Wigan placed No. 44 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list
Wigan placed No. 44 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list. Picture: Alamy

The list of the top 20 'worst places to live' is as follows:

20. Cheshunt

19. Croydon

18. Oxford

17. Coventry

16. Liverpool

Sunderland placed No. 27 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list
Sunderland placed No. 27 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list. Picture: Alamy

15. Kensington & Chelsea

14. Birmingham

13. Henley-on-Thames

12. Reading

11. High Wycombe

10. Bradford

9. Bournemouth

Southampton placed No. 22 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list
Southampton placed No. 22 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list. Picture: Alamy

8. Swindon

7. Andover

6. Aldershot

Bournemouth placed No. 9 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list
Bournemouth placed No. 9 on UK's top 50 worst places to live list. Picture: Alamy

5. Aylesbury

4. Slough

3. Portsmouth

2. Peterborough

1. Luton

