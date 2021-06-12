UK weather: Football fans to bask in hottest day of year so far

England fans are set to enjoy the warmest day of the year so far when they visit Wembley on Sunday
England fans are set to enjoy the warmest day of the year so far when they visit Wembley on Sunday. Picture: PA
Football fans will bask in the hottest day of the year so far this weekend with the mercury set to hit highs of around 30C.

Temperatures will soar to potentially record levels on Sunday afternoon as England's Three Lions take on Croatia, the team who beat the national side in the 2018 World Cup semi-final, at Wembley.

Brits could see highs of 30C or more, which would make it the warmest 13 June on record and the hottest day of the year so far - if it beats the 28.3C seen in Northolt, north-west London, on 2 June.

Parts of Britain will be hotter than some favourite holiday hotspots, including Ibiza, Mykonos and even California as high pressure moves in from the south.

The Met Office said Saturday would bring warm weather to England, Wales and most of Scotland, with the mercury expected to hit the mid-20s.

"The picture this weekend looks very warm and sunny for much of the country, with highs of 25C in the south-east on Saturday," forecaster Alex Burkill said.

"There will be some showers in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, and some cloud in the north-west though it will remain very warm in the sunshine."

Although Wales won't be quite as warm as Baku in Azerbaijan, where the national side prepare for their first Euro 2020 match against Switzerland, some areas could be as hot as 21C on Saturday afternoon when the match kicks off.

Sunday is set to bring even more scorching weather, with highs of more than 30C possible in the South East, which would be a first for 13 June.

Parts of London and the South East could hit 30C on Sunday
Parts of London and the South East could hit 30C on Sunday. Picture: PA
Welsh football fans might need their sunglasses at the ready on Saturday afternoon
Welsh football fans might need their sunglasses at the ready on Saturday afternoon. Picture: PA

Mr Burkill added: "Sunday is likely to be the hottest day of the weekend, with temperatures reaching 29C (84.2F) in London and the South East, while the bulk of the country will be dry with lots of sunshine.

"This heat is likely to be widespread in the mid-20s which is above the average for this time of year."

He said that while it is "unlikely" the mercury could sneak up to 30C (86F), it "shouldn't be ruled out".

Mr Burkill went on to say: "It's down to some high pressure building from the south-west, dragging sunny, dry weather from Spain, which are the perfect ingredients for the conditions many will see."

The AA has warned parents and animal owners to ensure their children or pets are not left in locked cars, saying a dog is vulnerable to the heat in less than half an hour.

