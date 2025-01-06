Britain's cheapest supermarket of 2024 revealed

By Henry Moore

Aldi has once again been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket by consumer watchdog Which?.

The budget German supermarket beat its rival Lidl to be crowned the best place to shop in the UK if you are looking for a bargain.

Which? looked at Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose to find out how much every day items cost in each store.

And Aldi came out on top for all 12 months of 2024, with Which? Finding that shopping there will save you £393 when compared to Waitrose.

Lidl came in second place, costing just £1.19 more than Aldi at £101.48 if you sign up to the store’s loyalty scheme.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said: “Our research shows Aldi has retained its crown as the UK’s cheapest supermarket in 2024.

“After the added expense of the festive period, many households will be looking to cut costs.

“Our analysis shows that by switching supermarkets, shoppers can make significant savings, highlighting the advantages of shopping around where possible.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Waitrose was the most expensive supermarket in Britain, costing £458.12 on average by the end of the year.

Here is how the supermarkets compare with a basket of 56 items:

Aldi - £100.29 Lidl with Lidl Plus - £101.48 Lidl - £101.56 Tesco with Clubcard - £111.22 Sainsbury's with Nectar - £112.13 Tesco - £112.90 Asda - £113.22 Morrisons with More - £114.01 Morrisons - £116.32 Sainsbury's - £116.70 Ocado - £120.83 Waitrose - £129.83

Food prices soared in 2024 and look set to keep rising this year.

The Institute of Grocery Distribution’s (IGD) “Hungry For Growth” report pinpoints food inflation as one of the biggest challenges for UK households in 2025.

It says the expected hike, which is predicted to reach 4.9%, will hit UK food businesses in three phases.

National Insurance and National Living Wage increases, set to come into force in April, mark the first phase.

There are also likely to be higher food import costs in July due to the post-Brexit Windsor Agreement framework with the EU.

The food production sector will only be able to absorb between 20% to 40% of the costs, with the remainder set to be passed onto consumers, the IGD says.

Food inflation is expected to surpass other types of inflation in both 2025 and 2026.

IGD chief economist James Walton, said: “We do not see food prices going down in the foreseeable future. The rising cost of living, combined with increased employment and regulatory costs, will keep inflation elevated.

“Consumers will undoubtedly look for ways to save money, but the impact of these cost pressures will be felt across the economy.

“For the food sector, the increased financial burdens are becoming harder to absorb, particularly for smaller players in the sector. The cumulative impact of multiple changes landing within a short period of time will drive significant cost into all food businesses across the UK.”