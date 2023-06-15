British Airways air stewardess 'opened escape slide on first ever flight' - costing airline £50,000

15 June 2023, 17:58

The flight was delayed by 5 hours
The flight was delayed by 5 hours. Picture: Ava Volpe/Sridevi Rao

By Kit Heren

A British Airways air stewardess opened the escape slide on her first ever flight, which cost the airline £50,000, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The clumsy employee opened the emergency chute on a plane that was waiting to take off from Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 - delaying passengers by five hours.

The plane was taxiing and was just minutes away from taking off on the ten-hour flight to Austin, Texas, when its emergency slide inflated.

One passenger took to Twitter to say that she was "traumatised" by the incident.

Sridevi Rao said: "I was in the very back row by the door when it flew open as we were moving towards the runway.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The plane was at Terminal 5
The plane was at Terminal 5. Picture: Social media

"It was so loud and scary as the cabin depressurized and the slide inflated. #traumatized #BritishAirways."

Emergency services rushed to the scene to surround Flight BA191.

The plane had to be replaced, and a new emergency slide found for the original airbus.

A source told the paper the delay cost the airliner £50,000 before adding: "The stewardess has had a shocker."

It comes weeks after passengers were left terrified on a flight in Korea, when someone grabbed the emergency exit level in mid-air, opening the plane door.

Read more: Man 'sexually assaults' woman then throws her and a friend off bridge into ravine at German tourist spot

Read more: Furious neighbours try to have OnlyFans model evicted after she films raunchy videos in garden - but she says they're wrong

The plane was grounded for hours
The plane was grounded for hours. Picture: Social media

Wind batters them as the aircraft descends to Daegu in South Korea, where the pilot landed it safely.

Video from onboard shows the chaos as passengers' hair and clothes is buffeted in the wind while the plane comes in to land.

Distressed travellers called for help as the Asiana Airlines came in to land with the door wide open, and 12 on board had to be taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Between 2000 and 2004, Petronella Wyatt had an affair with Boris Johnson

'He used the Conservatives!': Boris Johnson's ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt claims ex-PM has 'never had a Tory idea'

This undated handout image provided by Greece’s coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people covering practically every free stretch of deck on a battered fishing boat that later cap

Hope fades in search for survivors of migrant boat sinking that killed dozens

Germany Attack

One dead after two women attacked at German tourist spot

Nathan Carman

Man charged with killing mother at sea during fishing trip dies awaiting trial

Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the three victims of the Nottingham attacks

'Hold no hate in your hearts': Nottingham victims' families pay tribute to loved ones as thousands gather at vigil

The model says she only ever posts video in a bikini in her garden

Furious neighbours try to have OnlyFans model evicted after she films raunchy videos in garden - but she says they're wrong
Ian Coates' friend has paid tribute

'There weren't many like him': friend of Nottingham stabbing victim Ian Coates pays tribute to 'pillar of the community'

Tomasz's family have told of their grief as the 14-year-old's killer is jailed for 12 years.

‘Even getting up in the morning is painful’: Teenager, 15, who killed 14-year-old with steak knife jailed for 12 years

King Charles alongside a picture of the Red Arrows emitting red, white and blue smoke

Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

Three divers have died after a fire broke out on the vessel they were staying on

Three British divers who died in boat fire off the coast of Egypt named

India Cyclone

India and Pakistan brace for fresh floods as cyclone makes landfall

Sam Petrou was killed in a holiday park in Sheppey

'I miss my baby': Heartbroken dad of father-of-three gunned down in holiday park pays tribute, as three arrested

Belgium NATO Ukraine

Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war grinds on

Russia Ukraine War

UN atomic watchdog chief visits Ukraine’s threatened nuclear plant

The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Nottingham attack suspect named as engineering graduate at same university of two victims

RAF typhoons intercept Russian warplanes approaching Estonian airspace in latest tense stand-off in the skies

Moment RAF Typhoons intercept Russian warplanes approaching Estonian airspace in latest tense stand-off in the skies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election Misinformation Twitter

Twitter worst among major social media platforms for LGBT+ safety – lobby group

The report on Clarkson's farm was released today.

Jeremy Clarkson’s farm appeal decision made as Clarkson’s Farm star achieves partial victory
One of the women died after being thrown off the bridge into a ravine near the world famous German castle

Man 'sexually assaults' woman then throws her and a friend off bridge into ravine at German tourist spot
Alfie Steele faced months of abuse.

Mum and partner jailed for nearly 60 years for torturing and killing Alfie Steele, 9, who suffered 'brutal' death
The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Nottingham killings suspect was student at same university as two victims, as police get extra 36 hours to question him
Europe Economy

European Central Bank raises rates again to battle inflation

North Korea

South Korea says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards sea

Football legend Gordon McQueen who has died after battling dementia

Manchester United and Leeds legend Gordon McQueen dies aged 70 following battle with dementia
Olivier Lepick gave a permit for 40 menhirs to be knocked down

Mayor becomes 'most hated man in France' after bulldozing the 'French Stonehenge' to make way for a DIY shop
Rebecca's family have urged people to help with the investigation.

Infant sons of mum, 33, killed in concert crush starting to realise she isn’t coming home as manslaughter probe launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch

Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts

Prince Andrew may get to stay in Royal Lodge due to The Queen's will

Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him
Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine in his controversial memoir Spare

Biden administration 'refuses to release Prince Harry's immigration records' after Duke admitted drug use in Spare

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this', Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary
James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit