British Airways air stewardess 'opened escape slide on first ever flight' - costing airline £50,000

The flight was delayed by 5 hours. Picture: Ava Volpe/Sridevi Rao

By Kit Heren

A British Airways air stewardess opened the escape slide on her first ever flight, which cost the airline £50,000, according to reports.

The clumsy employee opened the emergency chute on a plane that was waiting to take off from Heathrow Airport Terminal 5 - delaying passengers by five hours.

The plane was taxiing and was just minutes away from taking off on the ten-hour flight to Austin, Texas, when its emergency slide inflated.

One passenger took to Twitter to say that she was "traumatised" by the incident.

Sridevi Rao said: "I was in the very back row by the door when it flew open as we were moving towards the runway.

The plane was at Terminal 5. Picture: Social media

"It was so loud and scary as the cabin depressurized and the slide inflated. #traumatized #BritishAirways."

Emergency services rushed to the scene to surround Flight BA191.

The plane had to be replaced, and a new emergency slide found for the original airbus.

A source told the paper the delay cost the airliner £50,000 before adding: "The stewardess has had a shocker."

It comes weeks after passengers were left terrified on a flight in Korea, when someone grabbed the emergency exit level in mid-air, opening the plane door.

The plane was grounded for hours. Picture: Social media

