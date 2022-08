Boy missing in Turkey found safe and well

By Emma Soteriou

A four-year-old boy and his mother who sparked an international search have been found safe and well, police have said.

The Darlington pair travelled to Turkey in June.

A force spokeswoman said both of them had been located and have returned to the UK "where they are receiving appropriate support".