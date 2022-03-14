Tributes paid after British businessman 'shot dead in front of daughter' in Mexico

Chris Cleave was shot dead by hitmen in Mexico. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination of Playa del Carmen, according to local media.

Chris Cleave, 54, was driving on a highway near Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo state, near Cancún, when gunmen opened fire, killing him.

Mr Cleave was an estate agent and had been threatened by a local gang prior to the ambush, according to local media.

His daughter, who was also in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Tributes to him have been paid on Facebook after the shooting.

Read more: Riot police enter £25m London mansion of Russian oligarch after squatters stage protest

Read more: Kids as young as 4 'should receive misogyny lessons to tackle violence against women'

Stine Gjelstrup posted: "My heart is broken. So so shocked. How can the world be so cruel... I struggled finding my place in Cancun almost 20 years ago. Felt like the place tried to screw me over - and there you were!!

Lourdes Salgado posted: "You will always be in my heart! Thank you for just making me laugh and helping me. I love you."

Jaclyn Toy wrote: "You were taken too soon from this world, and above everything from your child. Our heart breaks for her! You were so devoted to her and that love with live in her forever."

Two men, identified as Jose N and Lenin N, have been arrested in connection with Mr Cleave's death.

Mr Cleave had been a permanent resident in Mexico in 2013 and worked as an estate agent and property manager, according to police.

Mr Cleave's older brother Nick told the Sun: "We still can’t believe what has happened to Chris.

"We are all just trying to come to terms with his death and all we want to do now is gather the family around so that we can protect our elderly mother."

A spokesman for Quintana Roo's State Prosecution Service said: "We can confirm the arrest of two men who probably participated in the incident that took place on Saturday morning in which a foreigner living in the area lost his life.

"The weapon that was used has been recovered."