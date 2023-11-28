British families of Hamas hostages say UK government has 'abandoned' them

28 November 2023, 19:27

Lianne Sharabi, 48, and daughters Noiya, 16 and Yahel, 13, were killed by Hamas, while Eli is still in captivity
Lianne Sharabi, 48, and daughters Noiya, 16 and Yahel, 13, were killed by Hamas, while Eli is still in captivity. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

British families of people taken hostage by Hamas have said they feel "abandoned" by the government.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The families said that they felt "hugely let down and frustrated" by the efforts to get their relatives freed.

Hamas has released 81 hostages from Gaza since Friday, as part of a truce deal with Israel, out of a total of around 240 taken in the attacks on October 7.

Several British families are still waiting for news of their loved ones who were caught up in the violence.

Pete and Gill Brisley, whose daughter and granddaughters were among around 1,200 killed by Hamas, and whose son-in-law was taken hostage, said they felt "complete and utter abandonment by the UK Government".

Read more: Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, 9, whose father feared her dead, among hostages released from Hamas captivity

Read more: Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list

Yahel (left), Lianne (middle), Noiya (right) were all killed during the Hamas attack
Yahel (left), Lianne (middle), Noiya (right) were all killed during the Hamas attack. Picture: Handout

They also accused ministers of "impotence and inadequacy".

Their daughter Lianne Sharabi, 48, and her teenage daughters Yahel, 13, and Noiya, 16, were killed by Hamas in Kibbutz Be’eri.

Lianne's husband Eli and his brother Yossi were taken by the terrorists in the attacks.

The 79-year-old Brisleys, from Wales wrote to the government to complain of their "disgraceful" treatment by ministers, but have not received a reply. They got a separate letter from then-Foreign Secretary James Cleverly later, but this was said to be unrelated.

Their son Steve said his parents were not convinced that the government was doing everything it could to secure the release of their family members.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron visiting Israel
Foreign Secretary David Cameron visiting Israel. Picture: Getty

This isn’t about point-scoring," he told the Telegraph. "But my granddad landed on Juno Beach on D-Day. My parents are Londoners. My father-in-law serves in the RAF. I work in the public sector and my wife’s a classroom assistant. My nephew’s a serving officer in the Royal Navy.

"If we can’t rely on our Government in our hour of need, then, you know, is all that public service for nothing?"

Mr Brisley said his family found it upsetting that Rishi Sunak and Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, had been to Israel but not met with them in the UK.

He said: "Rishi Sunak turns up at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem [and] bats away the... reporters who tried to ask him questions in the foyer, saying: ‘I need to go and meet with the families, they’re at the centre of all this.’ He certainly hasn’t come and met with me.

"It just seems very much like lip service. Rishi Sunak tweeted last week about ‘we’re doing all we can’ – it’s just ‘let’s throw out a couple of tweets. Let’s do a few photo opportunities, and then let’s jump back on our plane and go back to back to the UK’.

The moment Israeli hostages returned to Israel

"One thing that I found particularly difficult and contemptuous was that David Cameron visited Kibbutz Be’eri, my sister’s home, last week. So he’s trodden in the dirt into which the blood of my sister and my nieces is soaked, and yet neither he nor his predecessor has seen fit to engage with the British families.

"He doesn’t need to don a flak jacket and Kevlar helmet to engage with us. But if there’s a press opportunity in Israel, then they’re there."

Mr Brisley said he found it "bittersweet" to watch some of the other hostages being freed.

He said: "It’s at once beautiful and crushing. We want Eli and Yossi home because it will give us a chance to reunite with them and it will give us a chance to move on with our grieving process.

"This hanging over us is stopping us from grieving for my sister and my nieces because my whole life is consumed with this."

Hamas video of hostages being released

Other British families waiting for the return of their loved ones include the Lifschitzes. Oded, 84, and Yocheved, 85, were taken hostage. Oded is still in captivity, while Yocheved was released.

Ayelet Svatitzky also does not know what has happened to her brother Nadav Popplewell, although her mother Channa Perri was released on Friday. Her brother Roi was killed.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Alex has left the £3.5m home he shared with late wife Cathy

Sir Alex Ferguson moves into new £1.2m Cheshire home to be close to son after wife Cathy dies

Palestinians walk by a destroyed building in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip

Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived in Egypt

Pope Francis

Pope cancels trip to Dubai for Cop28 on doctors’ orders after getting flu

Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas speaks to Indian film producer Shailendra Singh at a session on the last day of the 54th International Film Festival of India, in Goa

Michael Douglas honoured at International Film Festival of India

Aretha Franklin

Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons

It is reported that William fell for her instantly when he saw Kate on the catwalk.

The Crown recreates 'knockout' moment Kate caught William's eye whilst modelling see-through knitted dress

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' as Omid Scobie's book pulled over error

Pushkar Singh Dhami, right, chief minister of the state of Uttarakhand, greeting a worker rescued from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian s

Indian rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in tunnel for 17 days

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief

Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected poisoning with heavy metals

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted inspection

Headteacher who took own life after critical Ofsted report 'was tearful and could not speak' during inspection

Theater-Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard to play every part in Hamlet on return to New York stage

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'

Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'

Warwick's students' union in the eighth in the UK to vote to ban meat and dairy as part of an ongoing campaign for more sustainable catering in higher education.

Where's the beef?: Vegan diet to be 'imposed' on Warwick University students after vote banning meat and dairy products

Russia North Macedonia OSCE

Top diplomats of Baltics and Ukraine to boycott meeting over Lavrov invitation

Kfir Bibas' family worry he is being used as a trophy

Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list

Lisa Wilkinson denied that greed was a factor in the company's demise

Wilko former boss denies greed was part of retail chain's collapse, after family pockets £9 million dividend

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin helping 41 workers out of collapsed road tunnel

Ten minutes in the sin-bin has been dubbed an 'orange card'

Premier League stars face 10 minutes in the sin-bin for 'cynical fouls' as soon as next season
If he is released, Venables will still be protected by a life-long anonymity order and will live under a new identity.

James Bulger's family 'terrified' as toddler killer Jon Venables could be released before Christmas due to parole delay
Brianna Ghey was killed in February. Her family were seen arriving in court for the murder trial

'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Teen's chilling 'plan to kill' trans girl Brianna Ghey
The Uttarakhand Government has released a photo of the first miner

All workers emerge from tunnel in India two weeks after it collapsed

Finland Russia Migration

Finland to close entire border with Russia due to migration concerns

David Fuller

'Morgue monster' David Fuller allowed to abuse bodies for 15 years amid 'persistent failures' by NHS hospital bosses
Marianna Budanova is feeling better after a first round of treatment, local sources report.

Wife of Ukraine’s military spy chief hospitalised after being poisoned with ‘heavy metals’

The unfortunate cruise passenger was bitten by a Peruvian wolf spider

Peruvian wolf spider lays eggs inside cruise passenger’s toe

Germany Jewish Singer Confession

German-Israeli singer fined after admitting making up antisemitism claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away
The new book has claimed that Kate was 'cold' towards Meghan during her 'cries for help'.

Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit