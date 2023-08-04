British children evacuated from heatwave at Bear Grylls's World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Bear Grylls's World Scout Jamboree saw over 700 struck down by heat exhaustion in South Korea. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Chay Quinn

British kids are being evacuated to hotels due to a heatwave at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea - after 700 scouts struck down were with heat exhaustion.

Attracting some 43,000 participants, conditions at the annual scouting meet became critical after some scouts sleeping in tents with little shade succumbed to soaring temperatures.

Speaking on Friday, South Korea’s president ordered the government to send an unlimited supply of air-conditioned busses and refrigerated trucks to the site amid soaring temperatures.

Now the UK Scouts Association has taken its attendees and support staff to hotels in order to take pressure off of the site.

Taking place in Buan, South Korea, the country is currently experiencing an unprecedented heatwave, with temperatures reaching 35C (95F) in the North Jeolla province.

The UK contingent of around 4,500 scouts was expected to be the largest attending the 25th-anniversary event.

The UK Foreign Office has since said the situation was being closely monitored.

The UK Scout Association, which is the largest contingent there, said young people and adult volunteers will be moved to hotel accommodation in the country's capital Seoul over the next two days to help "alleviate the pressure" on the site.

It said in a statement: "We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea.

"Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13."

Located on an 8.8 square km of unsheltered tideland, hundreds were left needing treatment for heat exhaustion in recent days.

Primarily attracting scouts aged 14-18, the event also attracts a range of other attendees, with British survival expert Bear Grylls the Chief Ambassador of World Scouting.

Speaking earlier in the conference, Grylls later posted a clip of his opening ceremony speech to Instagram, with the expert visibly dripping with sweat.

The video was accompanied by the caption: "It's super hot in Korea. To all @Scouts there, remember the mantra: Shade & hydrate act early if struggling buddy buddy always."

"Consular officials are on site to support attendees as planned and in line with standard practice for such events," a spokesperson for the Foreign Office told the BBC.

"We are in regular contact with both Scouts UK and the relevant Korean authorities to ensure the safety of British nationals."

It comes as one British parent is reported to have told The Telegraph: "We now have kids crying, thinking they are going to die."

By Thursday, 138 people had visited on-site clinics and hospitals after falling ill.

It brings the total affected by heat-related illness to over 700.

Following reports of the conditions, Kim Hyun-sook, the gender equality and family minister for the event, said 6.9 billion won (around £4.1 million) had been allotted to help attendees.

President Yoon also called for the buses and trucks to be sent to the event in order for attendees to rest in lower temperatures.

A statement delivered by the president's press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, he also demanded officials improve the quality of food being provided.

“All government departments should make all-out efforts to immediately solve problems at the site,” Kim said on Yoon's behalf.

It comes as soaring temperatures caused the government to implement the country's highest heat warning.

Soaring temperatures are estimated to have killed at least 16 people across the country in recent weeks.