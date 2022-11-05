British man, 80, arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death at home in Costa del Sol

Officers arrived at the flat, in the Maite-1 building on Antonio Machado avenue, to discover her dead on the floor. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

An 80-year-old British man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death at their home in the Costa del Sol.

The expat is suspected of stabbing his wife more than 20 times at their home in the Spanish resort town of Benalmádena.

She is believed to have been in her late sixties and called emergency services late on Friday evening to report the attack.

Officers were made aware of the incident at around 10.30pm on Friday, according to police.

She was found dead in the kitchen-diner of the couple's flat - in the Maite-1 building on Antonio Machado avenue - with her husband found lying on their bed.

He is understood to be suffering from Alzheimer's, according to newspaper El Español.

Police rushed to a property in the resort town of Benalmadena. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman for National Police in Malaga said on Saturday: "Yesterday at around 10.30pm, a man aged 80 allegedly killed his wife aged 69.

"The victim received several stab wounds with a bladed weapon.

"The suspected killer has been arrested.

"It would appear he has a psychological illness with cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease."

The Costa del Sol is one of the most popular destinations for Brits looking to relocate. Picture: Alamy

According to MailOnline, he added: "In the last few months the suspected killer had been arrested three times for domestic violence.

"According to the police reports he had been diagnosed as having Alzheimer's.

"His wife decided not to ratify her complaints in court and the cases were archived.

"She never asked for any protective measures."

He also confirmed that the suspect - who is yet to be identified - had not resisted arrest, saying: "The victim, a 69 year old woman, rang asking for help.

"After finding it impossible to get into the property, police officers sought assistance from the fire brigade who were also unable to get in via the front door and managed to access the property via the terrace and a fire escape."

The suspect is expected to appear in court within the next 48 hours.