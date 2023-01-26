British mountaineer, 32, has leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on Argentina mountain

By Emma Soteriou

A 32-year-old Brit has had his leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on a mountain in Argentina.

The unidentified man also suffered a fractured skull in the accident on the 22,837ft Mount Aconcagua, local officials said.

He fell near Condor's Nest, which is a high-up base camp for those attempting the climb.

He was evacuated by helicopter and driven to Hospital Central in the city of Mendoza in an ambulance.

The alarm was first raised at 6pm local time on Tuesday, with the man left unconscious and in a "serious condition" when he was taken into hospital, it is understood.

There is yet to be a further update from the hospital.

It comes just three days after a 55-year-old French climber was left fighting for his life after falling near the same spot on the mountain. He also ended up with a fractured skull among other injuries.

Altitude sickness tends to affects most climbers who attempt the dangerous trek, with the south face climb considered quite difficult.

Brits are believed to be among the top three groups of tourists that take on the mountain, alongside Americans and Germans. Around 75 per cent of climbers are foreigners.

Aconcagua is in the main Andes range in Mendoza Province, Argentina, and is the highest mountain outside Asia.

It lies 70 miles northwest of Mendoza and nine miles from the border with Chile.

The mountain is one of the Seven Summits of the seven continents.