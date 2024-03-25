British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide after career-ending spinal cord injury

25 March 2024, 16:14 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 16:38

British riding star Caroline March dies aged 31 in assisted suicide following spinal cord injury
Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle De Wolfe

The family of British riding star Caroline March have shared a final letter from the star revealing she chose to end her life aged 31 using assisted suicide following a horror spinal cord injury.

The British rider suffered the life changing injury in 2022 during a fall in Burnham Market, an accident which ended the star's international riding career.

Now, in a heartbreaking letter penned by March before her death, the star has revealed how she missed the "adrenaline hits" and "spontaneity" of life in the saddle.

Caroline died on March 23 in an unknown location, two years after her accident.

In the letter posted to Facebook, the riding star goes on to explain the reasoning behind her choice of assisted suicide.

Quoting philosopher Alan Watts as part of the heart-wrenching letter, Caroline noted she'd "rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way".

Quoting philosopher Alan Watts as part of the heart-wrenching letter, Caroline noted she'd "rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way".
Picture: Facebook

Describing herself as a "strong-minded" individual, she highlighted the fact that her "independent" nature means she "hates asking for help".

Caroline underwent what she described as "successful" surgery following the accident in a bid to repair the fractured vertebrae, however, the injury saw her confined to a wheelchair.

Posting to Facebook on Sunday evening, her family shared the letter setting out the news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024," her family announced.

"She wished to leave this final post in the hopes you may gain an understanding of who she truly was and the decisions she made.

"Please read her message with an open mind and be respectful for the sake of her family and friends. She will be greatly missed."

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline on Saturday 23rd March 2024," her family announced.
Picture: Facebook

The Facebook letter continued: "I've never understood society's obsession with longevity and the need to live for as long as possible.

"Alan Watts, a well-known philosopher famously said, 'I'd rather have a short life that is full of what I love doing, than a long life spent in a miserable way'.

"Assisted suicide is always something that I believed in and have always said that if anything happened to me and I was forced into the predicament that I couldn't have the quality of life that I wanted, that would be the route I'd take."

Following her departure from eventing, Caroline continued to work with equestrians.

Her career post-accident involved raising of young horses, as well as photography.

"Not going to lie never imagined it would come to fruition but here we are," she said.

Her letter continued: "I could keep going but it's a decision I've made which is the best route for me. No one can truly understand what I have to go through.

"My utmost respect for anyone who hasn't only made a life after injury, but those that have flourished."

She added: "I am an incredible person, something I genuinely truly believe now but it doesn't change anything. Life is cruel, really cruel. I was amazing, a completely independent stubborn c**t, but I was a f***ing good one."

