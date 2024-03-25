‘Love you more than I can describe’: Tributes to mother and five-year-old daughter killed in Plymouth car crash

25 March 2024, 13:10

A mother and daughter have been pictured after they were killed in a crash in Plymouth.
A mother and daughter have been pictured after they were killed in a crash in Plymouth. Picture: Facebook/Dean Harrison

By Jenny Medlicott

A mother and her five-year-old daughter have been pictured after they were killed in a car crash in Plymouth over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Floral tributes were left to Destiny Harrison and her daughter Linnea after the incident on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Plymouth, at around 9.45am on Sunday 24 March, to a report of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

The woman and girl were taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Now a family member has shared photos of the pair on GoFundMe as they try to raise funds for their funeral.

The post reads: “Hi everyone I’m trying to raise as much funds as possible for my sister and nieces funeral, who both sadly lost there lives on the 24/03/24 in a car accident in Plymouth.

“We as a family ain’t got a lot of money, just have enough to get by and now with this we don’t know how we will get the send off these two beautiful girls.

“Any thing helps and we as a family appreciate everyone’s lovely messages and donations money raised… will be used for funeral services themselves and everything you can think of that goes with that etc..flowers headstones x2 the service also thank you for reading [sic].”

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Plymouth, on Sunday morning
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road, Plymouth, on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Read more: 'Family heirloom' stag statue stolen from outside Knightsbridge home

Read more: Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman

Another person wrote on Facebook: "RIP angels ….no words at all can describe how we are all feeling today …both of you didn’t deserve this and I miss you so much already… wish there was a Time Machine to turn back time and bring you back.

"To us until we meet again your both together with wynter now rest easy love you more than I can describe 24/03/24 date will stay with me the rest of my life [sic]."

A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs following the incident.

She remains in police custody at this time.

The road currently remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out investigations at the scene.

The force added any witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries should contact police.

