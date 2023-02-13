British skier dies after plunging 'several dozen metres' off a cliff while going off-piste

13 February 2023, 07:05

The man died after a skiing accident in France
The man died after a skiing accident in France. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A British man has died following a fall in which he tumbled 'several dozen metres' after skiing off piste in France.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, 50, suffered serious injuries including several multiple fractures, according to resort operator Meribel Alpina.

Mountain rescuers and a helicopter scrambled to the area but the skier suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead within 15 minutes of the incident.

Witnesses who saw the accident described a man "taking off" into the air at high speeds before coming down to earth on an area covered with rocks.

The witnesses are said to be shocked by the incident, and are receiving psychological support.

The skier died after a high speed crash
The skier died after a high speed crash. Picture: Alamy

Police have launched an investigation into the man's death, but have said they think it was caused by the high speed at which he was travelling.

The accident took place in the Saulire sector of Meribel, where the world skiing championships are currently taking place.

12 people died while skiing in France last year
12 people died while skiing in France last year. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a 21-year-old American skier died in the Upper Savoie mountains near Chamonix, after a 200-metre fall.

Read more: Finnish skier whose penis froze mid-race in Beijing Winter Olympics last year makes remarkable comeback

Read more: Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

The French National Mountain Safety Observation System recorded 12 deaths in the 2021/2022 skiing season, the Times reported.

Some 45,000 people were treated for injuries, while emergency services attended 50,000 incidents in total.

