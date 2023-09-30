British tourist, 43, arrested for sexually assaulting male air steward aboard Jet2 flight to Majorca

The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an an air steward during a flight from Newcastle to Majorca.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident.

It's reported the pilot called the control tower in Palma prior to the plane's arrival, with the Civil Guarda waiting on the tarmac to welcome the flight.

According to local newspaper Ultima Hora, the man was arrested after touching the flight attendant 'in a lewd way' during the flight.

It's reported the man became 'affectionate' towards the member of cabin crew, before fellow passengers stepped in to help restrain the unruly passenger until the plane landed in Majorca.

The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It's reported that upon opening the plane doors, the man became agitated, insulting police, shouting and becoming 'very violent' towards the arresting officers.

Once on the tarmac, local police were then forced to request backup according to the paper, in order to apprehend and arrest the individual.

The man has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Majorca said: “I can confirm the arrest of a British man yesterday at Palma Airport on suspicion of sexual assault.

"He allegedly sexually assaulted a flight attendant on a plane from Newcastle to Palma.”

Read more: Two taken to hospital after Flying Scotsman and carriage crash at station

Read more: Child rapist on the loose, as police launch manhunt to bring him back to prison

According to the newspaper, reports suggest the man initially told the investigating judge he had wanted to play a joke on the air steward.

According to the newspaper, reports suggest the man initially told the investigating judge he had wanted to play a joke on the air steward. Picture: LBC / Alamy

However, the man was said to have subsequently served up conflicting reasons for his actions which were labelled “incoherent.”

"At first he said it was a joke, but the version changed as the hours went by," a translation version of Ultima Hora reports.

It remains unclear whether restrictions were put in place to ensure he remains in the country.

It follows an incident last month in which a British holidaymaker was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a member of cabin crew and spitting on her boss on a Jet2 flight to Ibiza.