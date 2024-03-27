British traitors fighting for Putin in Ukraine branded an 'absolute disgrace' as Army heroes call for pair to be jailed

Ben Stimson (left) and Aiden Minnis (right). Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

British traitors fighting for Putin in Ukraine have been branded an "absolute disgrace", with Army heroes calling for them to be jailed.

Ben Stimson, 48, shared several clips from the frontline over the weekend, showing off his military gear and waving around a Russian flag.

"Yes, yes, I'm back in Russia, I'm back in uniform," he said.

He then produced an unexploded grenade shell used by Ukraine, adding: "We’ve got some British taxpayers’ returns."

In another video, he said: "Every man takes his choice... a lot of us, the foreign volunteers, have chosen to come over to this side, to the Russian side."

Stimson's "best British friend in the Russian army" is 37-year-old Aiden Minnis, a previous convict and former National Front member from Chippenham.

He is now a “sapper in the Russian army”, he told the Mirror.

The pair are the first Brits known to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Former British Army commander Colonel Richard Kemp said: “These two are an absolute disgrace and are traitors who upon their return to the UK should be arrested and jailed.”

He added: "These two traitors clearly don’t know who the enemy is."

Stimson has shared videos of him walking through a muddy field, passing land mines and digging up a hand grenade.

He was previously jailed for terrorism offences after helping Russian-backed separatists for four months in 2015 - just after Russia annexed Crimea.

He admitted in an interview that he had become a “soldier of the new Russia” after reading propaganda online.

Stimson and Minnis will face prison if and when they return to the UK like the British jihadis who joined ISIS in Syria.